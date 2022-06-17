The opportunity to purchase land and possibly construct a showcase school came about from local and state officials working together, the superintendent of Roswell public schools said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Education.
The Roswell Independent School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a resolution and notice of intent to purchase about eight acres of land north of Mesa Middle School that could become the site of a brand-new Nancy Lopez Elementary School.
The board has yet to consider if a new school will be built or if the current building will be renovated on its current site, 1208 E. Bland St.
“We have now been able to do one thing we weren’t able to do the last time we discussed this, which is actually have a legitimate piece of property that we will own, that we can make an informed decision about,” Superintendent Brian Luck said.
“It is a huge testimony of when people work together to benefit the students of our school district, good things can happen. It has been a long process, but I think it’s going to benefit the district regardless, whichever way our board chooses to move,” Luck said.
The board first discussed options for Nancy Lopez Elementary in February. The school is the district’s next construction project after the completion of nearby Mesa Middle School, 1601 E. Bland St., expected in the winter of 2023.
Talks between RISD and the state General Services Department, which owns the land, began after some community meetings and board member James Edwards began visiting with the RISD construction team, Luck said.
Chaves County Commissioner Will Cavin, Chaves County Public Services Director Mac Rogers and Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings all gave their support in the discussions, which included input from John Garcia, secretary of General Services and Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham, Luck said.
A land swap with the New Mexico Department of Health was even discussed at one point, Jennings said, as that department was in search of a new location for its offices in Roswell.
“It was fun watching government work at its best,” Jennings, a former state legislator, said.
Edwards, who represents District 5, where both Nancy Lopez Elementary and Mesa Middle schools are located, said he has talked to people in the community about the sale and the response has been positive.
“They’re happy about that situation,” he said, with safety regarding the truck traffic on Bland Street and Atkinson Avenue a concern.
Edwards said if the board chooses to build a new school on the property, it would increase the property values of the neighborhood.
“It will be a showcase school for those neighbors over there,” he said.
“As long as we’re doing the right thing for our kids and community, that’s what it should be about,” he said.
An appraisal valued the land at $70,000, Luck said, which is the purchase price listed in the sale agreement. The district will pay $3,500 in earnest money at the time of purchase. Funds for the purchase will come from general obligation construction bonds, Chad Cole, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said.
Details such as a closing date are yet to be worked out, but Tuesday’s vote allows the district and state to move forward on the process.
In other business, the board unanimously approved applications for, or award of, various federal program funds, the 2022-23 operating budget for Sidney Gutierrez charter schools, polices governing special education, 2022-23 contracts for food service and transportation, and the adoption of instructional materials for secondary mathematics.
The board also approved a second request from its contracted bus companies to adjust the current year contract due to the increase in fuel prices. The contract for Hamill Transportation will increase by $34,000 and the contract for Pollard Bus Co. by $43,000.
