Saavas Learning Company was selected to be the source of new social studies materials by members of the Roswell Independent School District board on Tuesday.
Saavas publishes myWorld Interactive instructional items texts and related materials that will be used in the district’s schools starting with the upcoming school year.
McGraw-Hill Education’s Impact Social Studies was the other instructional option presented for adoption by the board.
The choice for secondary students didn’t receive the amount of discussion in front of the board as did the materials for the elementary students.
Members of the committee evaluating social studies materials for grades 6-12 said they thought Saavas would best suit the district, said Ruben Bolanos, the district’s director of STEM and Technical Education who was also a leader in the process of choosing these texts.
Gilbert Alvarado, an instructor at Goddard High School, explained that the McGraw-Hill materials would require more work to make them electronically accessible and that some portions of the material needed waivers from the state.
“It was difficult,” Alvarado said. “There was no easy choice.”
Discussion about the elementary material was lengthy in May, resulting in a deadlocked vote tied at 2 to 2, with only four members attending the previous meeting. That was why a decision about the elementary school social studies materials was postponed until Tuesday for another board vote.
Board member Jack Cheney said McGraw-Hill didn’t have anything approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department for fourth graders. He brought a copy of a section of the state’s PED website where that was noted.
“My decision will be my decision,” said Board member James Edwards, who said he reviewed the books.
“My support is going to go with the process because it is our process,” said Board President Hope Morales. “We’re picking between two good textbooks. Our students can’t go wrong.”
The McGraw-Hill vote failed by 3-2, with Morales and Board member Hilda Sanchez aligning themselves with the elementary committee’s recommendation.
The next vote of 4 to 1 was for adopting the Saavas materials. Sanchez voted against the motion.
Morales asked that the policy that dictates the district’s recommendation policy be reviewed after the board’s decision about the elementary materials ended up being different from the committee’s choice. These committees included Roswell residents not employed by the district as well as staff. Students can also participate.
The RISD last chose new social studies materials from publisher Houghton Mifflin in 2005. The staff report notes that not only have the state standards been updated, but that “geopolitical changes have created a need to align instructional programming ad materials to current expectations.”
According to the district, the state’s Public Education Department provided new Social Studies standards during the 2021-22 school year. The state also provided a list of recommended material by grade level, which included titles from publishers Saavas, McGraw-Hill, Houghton Mifflin (now Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) and Cengage. Titles from these companies that received scores of at least 90% were recommended while those higher than 80% were described as “recommended with reservation.”
Books that had been offered to the public for review in April were for students in Kindergarten through fifth grades. Some community members found it difficult to access the materials.
Staff members who made the elementary presentation to the board at the May meeting provided a long presentation with many questions, sometimes tough ones, posed to them.
Policy items
An array of policy modifications and additions were approved by the board, with few changes after the first readings during a special meeting on Friday. Most focused on transportation policies though a few pertained to medical topics.
One item about suspensions and expulsions was approved with a language change that put appeals into the purview of the district superintendent.
An item about an attendance grant was postponed until July.
2023-24 fiscal year budget
Members of the board listened to a presentation about the budget for the upcoming 2023-24 school year before approving it. The operational allocation is stated to be $128.6 million, with more than $100.8 million for salaries and benefits. Program costs are estimated to exceed $21 million.
The budget is required to be sent to the state for review by July 1.
