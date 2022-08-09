The Board of Education of Roswell Independent School District will consider approving a permanent cash transfer of more than $42,000 to a capital outlay account when it meets Tuesday evening.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
The agenda item shows a transfer of $42,726.80 from the district’s operational fund to a fund for capital improvements state matching funds, also known as the two-mill levy or SB-9 funds.
The item on the board’s agenda says the transfer is due to an over-expenditure of budget, but Chad Cole, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said Monday the way it was written is misleading. The transfer is to account for a change in the New Mexico Public Education Department’s bookkeeping, he said.
“The PED switched fund numbers on us, so we’re transferring that cash into the new fund account. We’re not over budget,” he said.
The board will also consider routine temporary cash transfers totaling more than $7.5 million from the operational fund to various other accounts in the budget. Those accounts are for federal programs that the district will receive reimbursements for but require cash balances at the end of the quarter. Budget adjustment requests decreasing budgeted amounts for instructional materials and supplies by a total of $1.2 million will also be considered.
The board will also consider voting on a waiver of the state’s nepotism law to permit Superintendent Brian Luck’s wife to become a district employee. Luck said Monday his wife is considering returning to the district after teaching for an online academy for a few years. She has not been offered a position at this time, however, he said.
Also among the action items on the agenda are approval of a request from the Roswell High Advanced Choirs for a spring break trip to Orlando, Florida, for 50 students and 10 adults. The students are to attend musical performances and record songs from Disney movies to learn about music recording processes.
The board will also consider an evaluation tool for the superintendent; the Roswell Education Association salary schedule; revisions to the grading assessment systems; and several advisories concerning notice to charter schools about available properties, equal employment, teacher residency and retirees returning to work.
The board will also hear information on new school leaders, college board scores and assessments and school 90-day plans.
