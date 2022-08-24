The Roswell Independent School District could be another step closer to possibly constructing a brand-new Nancy Lopez Elementary School after a special meeting of the Board of Education on Friday.
The board is scheduled to consider the purchase and sale agreement for a parcel of land north of Mesa Middle School, 1601 E. Bland St., when it meets at 9 a.m. Friday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
The board will also consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Roswell Police Department for providing school resource officers, travel for Roswell High School’s Charlie’s Angels Dance Team, and the 2022-23 salary schedule negotiated with the Roswell Education Association. The board will also hear an update on COVID guidelines.
The sale agreement included in the agenda does not name a title company nor closing date for the property, which is located at 1600 E. Tilden Street. The 7.8-acre parcel is bordered on the north by East Alameda Street, on the south by East Hendricks Street and on the west by Hinkle Street.
The purchase price is listed at $70,000, which RISD Superintendent Brian Luck said in a June board meeting was the appraised value of the land. The board voted its intent to purchase the property at that time for the same price, which included $3,500 in earnest money to be paid at the time of the agreement. The latest version of the document does not include an earnest payment.
The funds for the purchase will be from General Obligation Bonds or the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March 2021.
The land is owned by the state of New Mexico General Services Department and has been exempt from property taxes.
The elementary school project is currently in the design phase. Construction, wherever it will take place, is not scheduled to begin until after Mesa Middle School’s renovation and construction is completed. That is expected in late December 2023.
The MOU with the Roswell Police Department spells out the responsibilities and expectations of both the RPD and RISD in the school resource officer program, which was discontinued two years ago due to the pandemic. As the city of Roswell cut costs after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it eliminated many positions that had been open and instigated a hiring freeze. RPD reassigned its school resource officers to its patrol and detective divisions after the 2019-20 school year, but with more officers now on the force was able to offer two police officers to the district.
While the officers are employees of the city and RPD provides their vehicles and equipment, RISD will pay the city $50,000 for each officer. The district may also be responsible for any overtime expenses the officers accrue.
Officer Anna Romero is assigned to Roswell High School and will also cover University High School and Sierra Middle School. Officer Cristal Gonzales is assigned to Goddard High School and will also cover Mesa Middle School. They have each been deputized to assist the Chaves County Sheriff’s Department if there is a crisis at Mountain View Middle School or Berrendo Middle School, which are both located outside city limits.
The MOU specifies the purpose of the school resource officers is to promote trust and relationships among the students, parents, community and law enforcement. While their presence in the schools is to also act as a deterrent to crime, the agreement states the purpose of having the officers is not to increase youth arrests or detention by law enforcement for infractions normally handled through the district’s discipline policies.
The Charlie’s Angels Dance Team will request permission to travel to Orlando, Florida, in March for the National Dance Alliance High School National Dance Competition. The team has won 14 state championship titles and three national championships. Twenty dancers and at least two chaperones are expected to travel to Florida, according to a letter from head coach Kim Castro.
The estimated $29,684 travel costs will be paid by funds raised by the team, Castro said.
Details on the COVID guidelines and REA salary schedule were not included in the agenda.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
