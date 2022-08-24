The Roswell Independent School District could be another step closer to possibly constructing a brand-new Nancy Lopez Elementary School after a special meeting of the Board of Education on Friday.

The board is scheduled to consider the purchase and sale agreement for a parcel of land north of Mesa Middle School, 1601 E. Bland St., when it meets at 9 a.m. Friday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.