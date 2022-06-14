The Roswell Independent School District Board of Education will be presented with an opportunity to buy land adjacent to Mesa Middle School when it meets Tuesday night.
The property, located just north of Mesa Middle School, is owned by the New Mexico General Services Department and the purchase price listed in the agreement that will be considered is $70,000. The parcel of land is about the same size as what Mesa Middle sits on.
If purchased, the land could become the site of a brand-new Nancy Lopez Elementary School, but even if the board decides to renovate and add to the existing school, the purchase would still be a good one for the district, Superintendent Brian Luck said.
“It kind of shores up a chunk of property that the district would own. We could maybe have a little more control over if something were to come in behind us so we’re not just having to react to whatever’s being built there,” Luck said.
“This is just another piece of the puzzle with trying to come up with options,” he said.
Two options were presented to the board in February, including new construction, but it wasn’t known at that time if the land could be purchased, Luck said.
The second option would renovate and add to the existing Nancy Lopez Elementary school, 1208 E. Bland St., with students relocating during construction to what will become an unused wing of Mesa Middle School. The Mesa construction and renovation is scheduled to be completed in winter 2023, with Nancy Lopez Elementary to follow.
Luck said the board could possibly consider plans for Nancy Lopez Elementary at its July meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Also on the agenda is consideration of approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for Sidney Gutierrez Schools. The elementary and middle schools chartered under RISD have projected a $2.6 million budget.
The board will also consider adoption of secondary math instructional materials, bids for food services and transportation contracts for next year and policies governing special education.
The board will give recognition to Valerie Lopez for the Maze of Life program and Diane Taylor for the Every 15 Minutes program, both of which were recently presented to RISD students.
