The Roswell Independent School District board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
This meeting has been rescheduled to this earlier date because of Election Day falling on Nov. 8, which would be the board's normal meeting date.
There is policy is being proposed to board members that would address nepotism.
According to the draft policy, its purpose is to provide “consistent guidelines and to prevent situations where an individual may have or be perceived to have unfair influence over the career development, work assignments, work direction, performance reviews or compensation of a family member who is also employed by the district.”
It proposes that, while close family members of those already on staff in regular positions can be employed by the district, no one should have a close relative in a position where one employee can influence the employment conditions or the career of another close family member.
No one will be able to make decisions about their close family member's hiring, firing, compensation, discipline, promotions, work assignments, or be in a position to evaluate that person's work performance.
Employees also won't be able to hold a position with the district in which one close family member reports to another or is otherwise supervised directly or indirectly by a relative.
Close family members would include parents, spouses, children (including adopted children) siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, first cousins, any “step” relatives — such as stepchildren, step-parents, step-siblings — in-laws, wards of the staff or staff member's spouse, domestic partners and co-habitants of all types.
Members of the board would have to abstain from matters that involve a close family member.
This would be the first board reading of this draft policy.
Second readings are scheduled Tuesday for such matters as medical cannabis and opioid overdose prevention policies proposed in October. These policies pertain to students who require medical cannabis during the school day and provide guidance about how staff should handle and train to respond to opioid overdoses that occur on campus.
Board members also are being asked to approve a resolution supporting November as National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
There is information in the board packet that details the educational rights of students experiencing homelessness or who are “unaccompanied youth.”
These rights include receiving “free, appropriate public education” — even if the student doesn't have the necessary paperwork or has missed enrollment deadlines.
Also included in the packet is a list of resources, such as income support and housing assistance.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
