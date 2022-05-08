The Board of Education of the Roswell Independent School District will hear a presentation on redistricting when it meets for its regular meeting this week.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing electoral districts after the completion of the U.S. Census every 10 years. Normally, it is done in the year after the Census is done, but a 2019 state law changing the the timing of local elections also allowed for New Mexico school districts to wait until the year after the census results are received to redraw their district boundaries.
The redistricting presentation by Collingwood Research will be for information only; no vote will be taken at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board will also hear from a parent who, according to an email included in the agenda packet, wants to speak to the school board regarding what he says is an unresolved issue involving his children not knowing about a final exam and losing their A-grade standing.
The board will also hear and consider giving its approval to the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Also on the agenda are approval of donations of computer desks and $2,000 for Todd Memorial Trust to Pecos Elementary School.
The board will also possibly vote on several policies, end of year budget adjustment requests, evaluations for the transportation contractors and a recommendation for a social-emotional learning curriculum.
