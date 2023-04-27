The Roswell Independent School District Board has scheduled an executive session at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
It will focus on the Bowles vs. RISD lawsuit filed last year over whether academic advice led to a student taking a course in their sophomore year that won’t count toward the student’s advanced studies grade point average, which is measured on a scale that tops out at 5.0.
The GPA scale uses a four-point peak and is used to measure the average of all students.
The parents of the student for whom the legal action has been taken also contend that the advice has resulted in their child, now a senior, not being the valedictorian of the Goddard High School class of 2023.
The closed-door session will be held in the boardroom of the Administrative and Educational Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
There will be no action taken. Legal matters can be discussed in executive session.