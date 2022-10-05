A bus transporting students from the Roswell Independent School District was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Otero County Wednesday.
New Mexico State Police in a tweet said the crash happened on U.S. 70 near mile marker 238, near Mescalero.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. By subscribing to rdrnews.com you agree to recurring payments and your credit card will be billed at the subscription intervals selected, cancel anytime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. By subscribing to rdrnews.com you agree to recurring payments and your credit card will be billed at the subscription intervals selected, cancel anytime.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A bus transporting students from the Roswell Independent School District was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Otero County Wednesday.
New Mexico State Police in a tweet said the crash happened on U.S. 70 near mile marker 238, near Mescalero.
On the RISD website at 9:35 a.m., a post stated the bus was transporting students to Las Cruces when it “ended up in a ditch.”
The message stated some "bumps and scrapes" were reported sustained in the crash.
Students on the bus, the post stated, were being taken to Ruidoso High School where they will stay until another bus can bring them back to Roswell.
Ruben Bolanos, RISD director of secondary education, confirmed news of the incident to the Roswell Daily Record, but did not provide anything beyond what was on the district's website.
RISD Superintendent Brian Luck could not be reached for comment.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.