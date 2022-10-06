A bus carrying middle school students from Roswell crashed in Lincoln County Wednesday, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roswell Independent School District Superintendent Brian Luck Wednesday afternoon said many of the 25 eighth graders from Mountain View Middle School, along with two teachers and the driver, sustained bruises, scrapes and other unspecified injuries when their bus rolled over. But he added that he is glad the outcome was not worse.
“For the most part our kids were pretty fortunate today,” Luck said.
New Mexico State Police in a press release late Wednesday said the crash happened sometime before 8:51 a.m. on U.S. Highway 70 near mile marker 238, northeast of Tularosa.
The bus was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 when for reasons that are not yet clear, it left the road and rolled over.
Luck told the Roswell Daily Record that as a precaution the students and adults were taken to nearby emergency rooms — half the students to a hospital in Ruidoso and the other half to one in Alamogordo — to be examined and treated.
“And it is my understanding that they have either been released or are with their parents at this time,” Luck said.
He added the bus had been en route to the Eastern New Mexico State University Las Cruces campus for a field trip.
Wednesday morning, the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced on Twitter the rollover prompted the temporary closure of the westbound lane of U.S. 70 as students were being escorted off the bus.
New Mexico State Police say the crash remains under investigation.