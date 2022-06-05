About 10% of Chaves County eligible voters have participated so far in early voting for the 2022 primary election, according to Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller.
Early voting that started May 10 ended Saturday evening. Tuesday is Primary Election Day and the final day that people can make a decision for their party favorites in gubernatorial, U.S. congressional, state and local races.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 2,358 people had voted at one of three early voting locations in the county, Fuller said Friday. Of those, 1,910 have been Republicans, 440 Democrats and eight Libertarians.
“We have seen a little bit of increase in the last two days,” she said. “So far today (Friday), we’ve had 94 people vote. The turnout is still incredibly low. We want to encourage people to get out and vote.”
She added that in 2018, which was also a year when gubernatorial candidates were on the ballot, about 2,265 Chaves County voters voted early.
Fuller said that her office is doing what it can to boost participation. She also said that the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office recently mailed new voting cards to registered voters to reflect precinct and other changes that might have affected voters due to redistricting decisions and the results of the census, which she thinks has helped increase voting in the last few days.
In New Mexico, only people registered with the three largest parties can vote in primaries. But Fuller said that people still can register at any polling site on Tuesday or, if they are not registered with a major party, they can switch registration on Tuesday. Fuller said a driver’s license is recommended for those actions.
She added that she thinks it is important for people to make their choices and to recognize that not only local offices are involved.
“Every major party that can participate in this election has contested races on their ballot,” Fuller said. “So, of course, I always want to see a turnout — 80% would be awesome. I am sure hoping that we have a really good turnout on election day to boost those numbers.”
Twelve polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free bus rides from Roswell Transit, the city bus service, will be provided in the city to the nearest voting site.
Nine polling sites are in Roswell. They are at the Roswell Mall, 4501 N. Main St.; Central Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Country Club Road; West Country Club Church of Christ, 700 W. Country Club Road; Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. or 100 W. 11th St.; Boys and Girls Club, 201 S. Garden Ave.; New Mexico Game and Fish Administrative Center, 1615 W. College Blvd.; East Grands Plains Elementary School, 3773 E. Grand Plains Road; Chaves County Clerk’s Office, Area D, 1 St. Mary’s Place; and Church on the Move, 901 W. Brasher Road.
The other three locations in Chaves County are the Dexter Consolidated School District Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter; the Hagerman JOY Center, 503 E. Argyle St., Hagerman; and Lake Arthur Schools, 700 Broadway St., Lake Arthur.
Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. as well. Fuller recommended that people who have yet to mail or deliver them drop them off at the Clerk’s Office in the Chaves County Administrative Center, which also has a drive-up window. But she said the ballots also can be delivered to any polling site and that staff will check with Roswell post offices on Tuesday for ballots.
At the local level, the only contested primary race is between Republicans James Mason and Nicole Rogers for Chaves County Magistrate Judge, Division 2. But there are contested primary races for two of the three U.S. House of Representative seats, for governor, for lieutenant governor, for state attorney general, for state auditor and for state treasurer.
Information for voters and sample ballots are available at a Secretary of State website, nmvote.org. People also can call the Chaves County Clerk’s Office at 575-624-6614.
