RISD Board of Education votes on grading scale

Juno Ogle Photo

Hope Morales, left, president of the Board of Education of the Roswell Independent School District, talks about proposed revisions to the district's grade point scale at Tuesday night's meeting as board member Jack Cheney and Ryan French, board secretary, listen. French and Cheney advocated for switching to a 4.0 grading scale for higher-level high school courses, voting against the proposed revisions to a weighted 5.0 scale policy.

 Juno Ogle

A five-point grading scale for higher-level high school classes will remain policy with some changes in the Roswell Independent School District after the Board of Education approved revisions by a split vote Tuesday night rather than rejecting it to craft a four-point scale.

Board members Hilda Sanchez, James Edwards and Hope Morales voted to approve the grading assessment systems policy while Jack Cheney and Ryan French voted against it. During a nearly 45-minute discussion, French and Cheney advocated for switching to a four-point grading scale for honors, dual credit and advanced placement classes.