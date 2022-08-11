A five-point grading scale for higher-level high school classes will remain policy with some changes in the Roswell Independent School District after the Board of Education approved revisions by a split vote Tuesday night rather than rejecting it to craft a four-point scale.
Board members Hilda Sanchez, James Edwards and Hope Morales voted to approve the grading assessment systems policy while Jack Cheney and Ryan French voted against it. During a nearly 45-minute discussion, French and Cheney advocated for switching to a four-point grading scale for honors, dual credit and advanced placement classes.
The second reading of the policy changes had been tabled in May after Cheney made a motion to get rid of the five-point scale. The board’s policy committee was asked to research a four-point scale.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s discussion, Board President Morales said she had spoken to the board’s legal counsel, who said the proposed policy must be acted on before the board could propose a four-point scale policy.
“We have to decide on the current policy as presented before we move on. Either as a board we approve this policy and it becomes our policy, or if we want to reconsider an idea related to the 4.0 scale, we need to disapprove this policy so the new policy can be brought before the board,” she said.
The point scales assign a numerical value for grades received. For general classes, an A counts as four points, a B three points, a C two points, a D one point and an F is zero points.
For the honors, dual credit and AP classes, the scale is weighted to take into account the difficulty of the classes. The scale starts at five points for an A, four points for a B, three points for a C, one point for a D and no points for an F.
The current policy also states that for dual credit classes, the five-point system can be applied to a maximum of four classes, with any additional dual credit classes graded on the four-point scale.
The new policy, which will take effect with the current freshman class graduating in 2026, will do away with the limit on dual credit classes that can be graded on the five-point scale. The policy was also changed to allow the five-point scale on AP classes even if the student does not take the AP test.
The board also approved adding language to specify that dual credit courses do not have to be tied into a student’s Next Step Plan to be graded on the five-point scale. The Next Step Plan is developed with students in high school, targeting their interests and the classes they need to graduate.
French sits on the board’s policy committee, along with Sanchez and several members of the RISD administration. He said the committee, in a meeting last week, had talked over several different scenarios related to the grading scales.
He said the five-point scale creates gray areas in the calculation of grade point averages for some students.
“When you look at the amount of credits someone needs to graduate, that’s 28 credits. Then when you do the math, in the dual credit you can end up having 32 credits instead of 28. That person now has 32 credits. Once you do the math, the GPA can be lower even though they have all As because of the way dual credits are different than AP classes,” he said.
He also used an example of a student who transfers from another state such as Texas who has already taken the maximum of AP classes that RISD allows on the five-point scale.
However, Morales and Edwards pointed out the proposed policy removed the language limiting the number of AP classes to which the five-point scale can be applied.
Superintendent Luck said the district is seeing problems like what French described.
“It does skew, it does pull down the overall number, but the policy that was presented, that is on the books right now for you guys to look at, does eliminate that,” Luck said.
Board members also discussed how a four-point scale would affect valedictorians and salutatorians, those with the highest and second-highest GPAs in a graduating class. The four-point scale would eliminate those honors because under the four-point scale, more students in a graduating class could have top rankings.
“As far as valedictorian and salutatorian status, a four-point scale is smaller than a five-point scale, so you’re going to have lot more kids have a 4.0 (GPA). You might have 21 students that graduate with a 4.0,” French said. He added those students’ transcripts would all indicate they ranked at the top of their class.
“Yes, you won’t have a valedictorian or salutatorian. There’s different ways we can go about recognizing students,” he said.
Morales said there has been concern over the competitive process of naming the valedictorian and salutatorian and said a 4.0 scale would eliminate that, but parents she had heard from were concerned about their children getting credit for harder classes.
“I’ve also heard from some parents that if my kiddo is taking an AP course, a more challenging course, they should receive more credit for it, otherwise why take that course?” she said.
Cheney said many colleges don’t look at the weighted GPA, however.
“Every college I applied for and every college I called asking about it still asks for the unadjusted GPA,” Cheney said. “So why are we keeping track of both when every college will ask for the unadjusted GPA anyway?”
French said his research with colleges also indicated they looked at unweighted GPAs and suggested a shifted grading scale, where an A would be given for a score of 86 or above.
“Yes, you’re not getting that 5.0 for an A anymore, but it also gives you a little bit more comfort room in taking that course to get that A,” he said.
“We don’t want the number of students taking AP classes to drop,” he said.
French also said that colleges do look at whether or not students take advanced classes because it shows they are more prepared for more rigorous college courses.
Two members of the administration said it helps to look at what other districts are doing.
“It’s not cut and dried all the way across,” Kenneth Bewley, assistant superintendent of assessments and accountability, said.
Artesia, he said, uses a four-point scale but students can earn a half point for AP and dual credit classes so they can have a 4.5 or 5.0 GPA. The district does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation, he said.
Jennifer Cole, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said there is a trend for moving toward a four-point scale in other states.
“There’s also a trend in college applications looking at students not only because they’re 4.0 students, but also looking at how they’re giving back to the community, community service, leadership, and that trend data is really important to consider as well,” she said.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Cheney asked if the board could still examine a four-point grading scale even though the five-point policy was approved.
“My understanding was if we wanted to explore the four-point policy, we needed to set this one aside so that the other one can be brought forth,” Morales said, but added she could ask the legal counsel to clarify.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved 5-0 a waiver of the nepotism law to allow Superintendent Luck’s wife, a math teacher who has worked in the district in the past, to be employed by the district.
Mireya Trujillo, assistant superintendent of human resources, said she would apply and go through the same screening and interview processes as other candidates.
Luck said she does not have administrative credentials so she would be employed as a teacher under the supervision of a principal.
Other items approved 5-0 by the board included:
• A travel request from the Roswell High School choir to Orlando, Florida, over spring break.
• A form for superintendent evaluation.
• Policies regarding notifying charter schools of district facilities that are available, equal employment opportunity, a teacher residency program and retirees returning to work.
Approval of the Roswell Education Association’s salary schedules was removed from the agenda because it is not yet complete. The board did conduct an executive session to discuss the salary schedules but took no action afterwards.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.