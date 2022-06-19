The regular school year might be over, but in the classrooms of Sierra Middle School, 615 S. Sycamore Ave., learning happened over the last two weeks, even if it might not have looked like it.
In Sharee Hanes’ classroom Thursday morning, students were making crispy cereal treats after learning earlier in the week to measure the surface area and volume of the cereal box.
In the gym, math teacher Suzie Whitlow supervised two groups of students who, one at a time and starting at each end, jumped along a path of hoops on the floor. When the students met, she showed them a flash card with a multiplication problem. Whoever solved it first won and got to continue to the end of the path.
History teacher Petra Wickham showed off the clay bowls her students had made earlier in the morning on a pottery wheel as the boys took a break, playing games like Connect Four and Twister.
In other classrooms throughout the week, students danced, designed keychains for three-dimensional printing, painted mugs, made robotic hands and baked churros, cakes and cupcakes.
“The great thing is these kids love being here,” teacher Denise Burrola said as she watched her students play a cup stacking game. The students couldn’t use their hands but instead worked in pairs using intertwined rubber bands to pick up and stack the cups. Communication is the real objective of the game, she said.
“Don’t get frustrated,” she said as a team of girls dropped a cup. “It’s OK. Talk to each other, how are you going to do it?”
The summer program gives the students a chance to be kids again, she said. About 280 kids participated.
“It gives them something to do and socialize and have a little bit of a different atmosphere that the school year doesn’t provide,” she said.
Student Logan Frazier, who will be an eighth grader in the fall, agreed.
“I would probably have just been playing video games and not really interacting with anybody else” without the summer program, he said.
“We’re doing different things and different activities and it just keeps on getting interesting,” he said.
It’s been good for the teachers as well, Kristen Salyards, Sierra’s community school coordinator, said. The teachers created their own curricula for the two-week program, now in its second year.
“It’s why they got into teaching. They get to teach hands-on learning and not be told how they have to teach or what they have to teach. All the students are learning, but they’re enjoying it,” Salyards said.
Sierra is one of 33 schools in New Mexico that received state and federal grants to become a community school in 2019, when the New Mexico Community Schools Act became law.
According to a 2021 report from the New Mexico Public Education Department, community school strategies are based on four evidence-based principles, called pillars, that can be customized to meet the needs of each school’s community.
The four pillars are integrated student supports; expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities; active family and community engagement; and collaborative leadership practices.
Sierra is, so far, the only school in Roswell Independent School District to receive the community school grant, but the district has applied for grants for two other schools — University High School and Mesa Middle School — according to Jennifer Cole, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Among the factors that RISD is required to report as part of the grant are the numbers of English language learners and special education students, and the ethnic breakdown of the students, Salyards said.
“They also look at test scores and chronic absenteeism. Those are some of the factors they look at to determine which schools are in the highest need of this,” she said.
The community school concept provides services not just to students, but also to their families and people in the neighborhood, Salyards, said.
“It’s really just like a wraparound service for physical, mental, behavioral and social needs for students and their families,” she said.
The pandemic slowed some of the work, but through this last year, Sierra offered services including a school-based health center, behavioral health services such as grief counseling for students and their families, tutoring and after-school clubs. Adult education classes taught parenting, basic computer skills, job preparation and GED test preparation.
The goal is to make Sierra a hub of resources for the community, Salyards said.
“It’s really becoming like a place for families to come and get things they need. We have a clothes closet, a food pantry if those are needs that families have,” she said.
Sierra’s three-year grant is coming to an end next month, Salyards said, but sustainability is a goal of the grants. RISD has looked to community partnerships to continue as a community school.
La Casa Behavioral Health is the provider for the school-based health center, and Wings for L.I.F.E. and Chaves County Court Appointed Special Advocates are two nonprofit partners. During the summer program at Sierra, they worked with eighth graders from all four RISD middle schools who needed to catch up on class credits.
“They’re here doing credit recovery so they can move on to ninth grade. They have an hour and a half of math and an hour and a half of English, and then they have an hour and a half of life lessons,” Salyards said.
The English and math classes were more structured, but the life lessons aimed to teach subjects such as study skills, time management and personal hygiene in a more fun way, she said.
“The study skills and life lesson classes are more engaging and they’re more conversational. It’s a social-emotional base as the foundation for all the different lessons and just trying to give these kids some skill to be successful in high school,” she said.
The life lessons also help the students prepare for high school by teaching them to set goals and think about whether they want to go to college and if not, what they can do throughout high school to prepare for a trade.
In the coming year, Sierra’s community school program will focus on getting parents involved in the school, she said.
“We’re going to start our parent advisory council and really getting parents to feel welcome on our campus and to feel like they have a voice,” she said.
