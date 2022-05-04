Even with student attendance down nearly 900 from its pre-pandemic figures, Roswell Independent School District will likely have its biggest budget ever — more than $100 million — next year.
It’s a big step and one not without risks, Chad Cole, RISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said.
He presented a preliminary budget to the district’s budget committee Monday afternoon. That will be presented with a few adjustments at an upcoming meeting of the Board of Education. Once approved by the board, it will be submitted to the New Mexico Public Education Department for review and authorization.
The budget for fiscal year 2023 is projected at $102,439,508 — $8.7 million above the estimated final budget for this year.
Much of that is due to an overall 16% increase in appropriations in the state’s education budget. The Legislature increased projected funding appropriations for the State Equalization Guarantee, or SEG, funding formula from $3.17 billion to $3.68 billion.
The SEG provides about 90% of local public school districts’ funding in New Mexico. The formula is based in part on student attendance numbers as well as factors such as the costs of educating students at different grade levels and with different needs, educational experience of teachers, the size of the district and the number of at-risk students.
The primary factor in the SEG is the state value unit, essentially the state dollars appropriated per student in the state. Two unit values are determined each school year — the initial unit value, based on projected revenues and student membership, and the final unit value, based on actual numbers later in the school year.
The final unit value issued for the 2021-22 school year is $4,863. The projected unit value for next year is $5,450, an increase of $587.92.
RISD expects to see an increase of just over 10% in its SEG to $99.5 million for 2022-23. What the district will actually see depends heavily on enrollment, Cole said.
For the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, the 2021 Legislature included provisions in its school funding bill to hold school districts harmless for drops in student attendance due to the pandemic. Those provisions will not apply next year, however.
“It’s hugely important we keep on trying to get our kiddos back, and attendance will be critical,” Cole said.
In calculating the funding formula, the state uses an average of attendance counts on the 80th and 120th days of the school year, which occur at the beginning of December and in early February.
In the 2019-20 school year, with both counting days occurring prior to the pandemic school closures, that average figure showed an RISD attendance of 10,119 students, according to data provided by Cole.
In 2020-21, with schools mostly in virtual and hybrid learning, attendance dropped by more than 9% to 9,311. This year, with schools starting in-person but with mask mandates, average attendance dropped just slightly to 9,235.
Cole is hopeful attendance will increase next year and points to the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009 as evidence.
In the 2008-09 school year, RISD’s average attendance was 9,408 and dropped to 9,155 in 2009-10. However, after the recession, the 2010-11 average attendance increased to 9,942, a nearly 8% increase. The district surpassed 10,000 in the 2013-14 school year and stayed above that mark until the pandemic.
Attendance counting days have showed a decline since the start of the 2020-21 year, however. The first counting day of that year, the 40th day, showed 9,379 students in RISD schools. By the 120th day, attendance was 9,268.
The current school year started with a slight increase from there, with 9,318 students attending on the 40th day count on Oct. 13. On the 80th day on Dec. 1, 9,270 students were counted. On the 120th day on Feb. 9, RISD attendance was 9,200.
Another risk factor for next year’s funding is the price of oil and gas, Cole said. While the industry saw a record year in fiscal 2021 with $5.3 billion in revenue for the state, the market can be volatile, he said.
“Oil and gas prices are critically important in those revenue projections and that’s where we see the most variance from one year to the next,” he said.
On the expense side of the budget, about 74% of the projected expenses will cover costs for instruction, instructional support and student support. Cole said he hopes to get that to 75% by the time he presents the budget to the board.
Expenses also include the average 4% salary increase for all educational staff mandated by the state’s school funding bill.
Staff medical insurance premiums will also increase, but Cole said the salary increases will more than offset that expense. He gave as an example the costs for a new custodian in the district, who makes just under $30,000 a year. An employee in that position would see a salary increase of just under $1,200 next year while the employee share of insurance premiums at the highest-option plan would increase by $461 for the year, he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.