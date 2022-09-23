20220923 RISD maps.jpg

Juno Ogle Photo

Maps showing proposed changes to the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education boundaries are available for public viewing in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

Three proposals for drawing new boundaries for the Board of Education of the Roswell Independent School District are available for public viewing, with the board expected to choose one at its October meeting.

The three poster-size maps are hanging in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The public can view them between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Superintendent Brian Luck said.