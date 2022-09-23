Three proposals for drawing new boundaries for the Board of Education of the Roswell Independent School District are available for public viewing, with the board expected to choose one at its October meeting.
The three poster-size maps are hanging in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The public can view them between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Superintendent Brian Luck said.
About nine public meetings have been conducted in recent months, including one meeting in each of the districts and two board training meetings, he said.
“This is one last shot to give people an opportunity to see them,” Luck said.
The changes in the districts are small, shuffling one or more voting precincts from one district to another, with Districts 3 and 5 seeing the most potential change under two of the proposed maps.
Districts 1 and 4, represented by Ryan French and Hilda Sanchez, respectively, would not change boundaries under any of the proposals.
The maps “provide different ways of maintaining equal population between the districts given population changes between the last two Census,” Loren Collingwood, CEO of Collingwood Research and an associate professor of political science at the University of New Mexico, said in an email.
“The maps are designed to balance population while providing different ways to get there as plan considerations,” he said.
The district contracted Collingwood’s company to analyze the Census data and consult on how the boundaries could be redrawn.
The simplest of the maps proposes moving Precinct 15 from District 2, represented by Hope Morales, to District 5, represented by James Edwards. That change carries over into the other two proposals as well.
Precinct 15 encompasses the area generally between North Washington Avenue and North Virginia Avenue. East of Main Street it is bordered on the north by East College Boulevard and west of Main Street it follows the Spring River to Washington Avenue. Its southern boundary is West Second Street.
A second map would also move Precinct 23 from District 5 to District 3, represented by Jack Cheney, and Precinct 81 from District 3 to District 5. Precinct 82 would be split between the two districts.
Precinct 23’s northern boundary is West Second Street between South Wyoming Avenue and just west of South Pinon Avenue. West Alameda Street marks its general southern boundary.
Precinct 81 is located between South Main Street and South Lea Avenue and East McGaffey and East Hobbs streets. Precinct 82 is just to the west.
The third map would move Precinct 31 from District 3 to District 5, and Precinct 33 from District 5 to District 3. Precinct 34 would be split between the two.
Precinct 31 is just south of Precinct 23 between West Alameda and West Bland streets and South Pinon Avenue and South Wyoming Avenue. Precinct 33 is located between West McGaffey and West Deming streets with Sunset Avenue its boundary on the west. In the northeast, it is bounded by Lea Avenue and angles southwest to McGaffey.
Luck said the proposals will be brought before the board at its Oct. 11 meeting for a possible vote. The board can choose one of the three maps or possibly vote to make no changes, although Luck said Collingwood advised against that.
“It’s not advisable by our consultant. It’s not in the best interest of equity as far as voting goes,” Luck said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
