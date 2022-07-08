The Board of Education of Roswell Independent School District will hear reports on student assessments including the long-term effects of the pandemic when it meets this week.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Among the information items on the agenda are a summary of the 2021-22 College Board Assessments. The PSAT was given to eighth and 10th graders in September and October of 2021. Eleventh graders took the PSAT and National Merit Scholar Qualifying Test in October 2021 and the SAT in April. The state requires 11th graders to take the SAT as part of the federal required state testing program.
The SAT consists of three timed tests in reading, writing and language, and mathematics. An essay component is not required for the 11th-grade tests, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.
In addition to the 2021-22 assessments, the board will hear a report comparing assessment results year-to-year from 2018-19 through the current year and see how the different learning modes through the pandemic affected student performance.
Other informational items on the board’s agenda include a report on the school budget process and a staffing update.
In action items, the board will consider approving a five-year capital improvement master plan, the 2022-23 transportation plan, a proposal for a beverage service provider and the salary schedule for district employees.
The board will also have first readings for several policies including disposition of facilities to charter schools, a new section for the teacher residency program and retirees returning to work. A policy on special education governance will get a second reading and possible vote.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the superintendent’s contract, with a possible vote scheduled afterward.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.