Five schools in the Roswell Independent School District with high populations of students at risk or living in poverty are getting extra funding this year, the superintendent reported at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Education.
The funding is from the state’s Family Income Index and the At-Risk Intervention Response Fund.
The Family Income Index is a $30 million, two-year initiative approved by the Legislature and governor in 2021 to provide additional funding to schools with concentrated poverty. The legislation allows the Public Education Department to use data from the New Mexico departments of Taxation and Revenue and Human Services to determine household income levels for public school students. That data is used to rank schools with the highest population of students from low-income households, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Two RISD schools received funds under that program last year and were funded again this year. Sunset Elementary School received $179,953 last year and $165,864 this year. Missouri Avenue Elementary received $205,661 last year and $186,836 this year, according to PED documents.
The $15 million At-Risk Intervention Fund was included in the 2022 general fund appropriations, targeting schools with a high Family Income Index that did not receive funding the prior year.
It is intended to provide support for students identified as being at risk in the 2018 Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit against the state in which a judge ruled the state was failing to sufficiently provide programs and services equally. The lawsuit defined those students as those that are low income, Hispanic, Native American, Black and English language learners.
The three RISD schools getting extra funds this year for the first time are Nancy Lopez Elementary School, $88,874; Pecos Elementary School, $142,915; and Mesa Middle School, $202,316.
Those are projected amounts, RISD Superintendent Brian Luck said.
“We’re eagerly awaiting some finalities for this so we can go ahead and start getting this to our principals so they can start doing things with it,” Luck said.
Four of the principals were on hand at the meeting to talk about the plans they already have for the funding.
Additional staff and training to support students in specific ways were among the most frequent plans for the funds, according to the principals.
For Nancy Lopez Elementary, Principal Dolores Ingram said the school’s “biggest bang for their buck” will be in hiring a part-time social worker. That person will likely work with students who are in need of extra support but do not have an individualized education program or IEP, she said.
“We have a desperate need to build more relationships with our families, work with our most at-risk students who are not yet on an IEP but need some of those social supports on how to behave appropriately in multiple settings, whether it’s the classroom or outside on the playground,” she said.
Another portion of the funds will be used to hire an educational associate for third through fifth grades who will target mathematics, she said.
“This is going to have to be a very specific person that we hire that, yes, is an associate but can take on the small group and really follow the teacher’s lead as far as targeting what the kids need and moving them forward in math,” Ingram said.
About $500 will be used to continue a program called Keyboarding Without Tears that the school started before the pandemic, she said. It teaches children keyboarding skills including typing with all 10 fingers.
“We could see some of the growth that the kids were able to gain being able to type appropriately and not do little chicken fingers,” she said.
At Mesa Middle School, the funds will be used toward the school becoming a community school, Principal Jamie Watson said. That includes academic support such as more tutoring opportunities and a summer academy, she said. The summer academy would focus on math and reading but also give students exposure to career and military opportunities that might not fit in the regular school year.
Staff training would be offered in trauma-informed practices and support of at-risk students, she said.
“We know that when our kids are in crisis and trauma, which many of them have experienced through COVID, learning is incredibly tough,” Watson said.
“We are also looking at expanding that funding into our family activities and providing some parenting classes and some cultural events in the evenings, time we can really spread that love and share with our families all the great things their students are doing, but also all the great things our families can bring to us,” she said.
At Pecos Elementary, Principal Barbara Ryan said she plans to use the funds to address the affects of the high number of students living in situations that put them at risk for failing to learn.
“The problem we’re having is our kids don’t retain the information. Our students don’t even know where they’re going to go home and when they’re going to eat each night,” she said.
She said some families of Pecos students are completely homeless while others have both parents addicted to drugs. Other students are being raised by parents who don’t speak English or by grandparents and even great-grandparents, she said.
“The bulk of the money is going for hiring associates to come to the building and work with these kiddos, especially third, fourth and fifth grade, where we need to help them,” she said.
She said the school has received enough funding for learning programs, after-school programs and supplies but the additional associates will especially benefit the students.
“I’m a big believer in having somebody sit beside the student and say ‘good job’ and see exactly where they make a mistake at that moment and correct it right there. It’s better than any program you can buy,” she said.
She said she also plans to use the funds for field trips outside the school and bringing cultural exploration programs into the school so students can better understand what they are being taught, especially the new reading curriculum.
“Our students are reading stories they don’t have any connection to,” she said. For example, she said, third graders are reading “Wind in the Willows,” a British children’s novel published in 1908.
“They’re just learning English and now we’re teaching them all these British words, so that’s been challenging to us,” she said.
Even field trips around Roswell could help her students understand more of the world, she said. Some students think of New Mexico Military Institute as a castle and are not familiar with what it actually is, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges this year with the new program but we’re trying to figure out ways of making that be a plus and not a negative. That’s where most of our money is going to go,” she said.
Sunset Elementary Principal Dana Russ said at her school, the second year of funds from the Family Income Index will be used for professional development to bring developers of curriculum programs to work with the teachers in their classrooms.
“I know they like to feel competent and feel good at what they do, and so when there’s so many new initiatives, we need to do what we can to provide that foundation that they need to stand firm on, so that’s what our funds are heading for,” she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.