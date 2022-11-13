The Roswell Independent School District (RISD) is seeking thoughts from community members about its strategic plan.
Families with students who attend RISD schools and other residents are asked to attend a presentation of the plan at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Special Education Training Room at the District Office, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
People are asked to enter through the west side of the building off of North Lea Avenue.
The idea of the presentation is to find out whether something is missing from the plan, said RISD Superintendent Brian Luck.
More than a year has been spent creating the document. Members of the RISD board and an array of district employees have looked over the draft and submitted their suggestions before the public gets to see it.
RISD board members ultimately will vote on whether the document is what the district will use for this purpose.