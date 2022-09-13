The Board of Education of Roswell Independent School District will consider giving its approval to four policies to update its COVID-19 guidelines when it meets Tuesday evening.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
The New Mexico Public Education Department has made COVID guidelines a decision of local districts this year, lifting all statewide requirements for surveillance testing, quarantine and mask wearing, according to the PED website.
RISD Superintendent Brian Luck briefly updated the board on those changes at a special meeting on Aug. 26, and the board requested policies be placed on its next regular agenda for the board to officially update its COVID guidelines.
The board will vote on four separate items. The first addresses social distancing, encouraging students to respect each other’s space but establishing no requirements for social distancing nor any limits on large gatherings. The other three acknowledge there will be no contracted company to conduct staff surveillance testing, no mandatory quarantine for anyone exposed to COVID-19 and no “test to stay” requirement for those exposed to COVID-19.
The board will also recognize the district recently being named a winner of the New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Award for its use of local foods.
Dana Russ, principal at Sunset Elementary School, will give a presentation on her school’s 90-day plan, and information will be presented on the Family Income Index and school safety and security.
The board will also consider taking action on the memorandum of understanding between the district and the Roswell Police Department for school resource officers. The MOU was tabled from the Aug. 26 special meeting to consider revisions.
Three student travel requests will also be considered. One is for Goddard High School FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 24 to 31. Four students — Sydne Harral, Ryleigh Lamb, Brighton Wooton and Carter Munson — will be attending.
The Roswell High School MESA Club will request permission to travel to Orlando, Florida, during spring break along with an already-approved choir trip. Approximately 20 students and four adults will make the trip to learn how science, technology engineering and math are used in Disney theme park design.
The RHS band will request permission to travel to Denver City, Texas, for the annual Tumbleweed Classic Marching Festival on Oct. 1. Ninety students, four teachers and RHS Band Boosters will be attending.
A temporary transportation agreement with Tatum Municipal Schools will also be considered for approval. The district in neighboring Lea County is requesting permission to establish a temporary transportation boundary agreement for two children living within the RISD district but whose parents have enrolled them in Tatum schools.
The board will also consider votes on two resolutions supporting Constitution Day on Sept. 17 and Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; the fiscal year 2023 administrator salary schedule; a bid for gasoline and diesel fuel; the fixed asset and deletion listing; and the preventive maintenance plan.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
