A proposed revision of grading assessment policy in Roswell Independent School District will go back to the district’s policy committee after one board member proposed removing the five-point grading scale used for higher-level high school classes.
The policy was up for a second reading and vote at Tuesday’s board meeting. The proposed changes included removing the H, N and L grades used for third through fifth grades to indicate performance levels of high, normal and low in certain areas of study and streamlined verbiage in other sections. It would also add that RISD would assume financial responsibility for students in Advanced Placement classes to take the AP exam.
Board members unanimously voted to table the proposed changes after a short discussion of board member Jack Cheney’s suggestion to remove the five-point scale applied to grades from honors, dual credit and advanced placement classes in calculating high-school students’ grade point averages.
“I think that we need to get rid of the five-point system,” Cheney said after Board President Hope Morales asked for any questions or comment on the policy.
The point scales assign a numerical value for grades received. For regular classes, an A counts as four points, a B three points, a C two points, a D one point and an F is zero points.
For the honors, dual credit and AP classes, the scale starts at five points for an A, four points for a B and three points for a C. A D is one point and an F is zero.
The policy also states that for dual credit classes, the five-point system can be applied to a maximum of four classes, with any additional dual credit classes graded on the four-point scale.
Goddard High School junior Lily Bowles spoke at the December school board meeting, saying that penalized students who seek accelerated learning opportunities. Dropping the weighted grading scale for additional classes drives students away from taking more of the classes, she said.
Cheney said he would like to see all mention of the five-point scale removed. Board Vice President Hilda Sanchez immediately said she supported the change as it had been a topic of discussions of grading equity.
“That was one of the biggest recommendations so I would totally agree to change that,” she said.
Board member Ryan French said he had gotten feedback from the public in favor of dropping the five-point scale and would like to have further discussions.
Responding to a question from Morales, Superintendent Brian Luck said that sophomores and freshmen at both high schools are taking honors classes. That would mean any change in the grading scale would first affect students currently in eighth grade.
In other business from Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board also took the following actions:
• Accepted a donation of 48 computer desks from the International Law Enforcement Training Center. The desks are all in excellent shape but it had not been decided where they would be used, Luck said.
• Accepted a donation of $2,000 from the Todd Memorial Trust to Pecos Elementary School to help pay for an outreach program of the National Dance Institute-New Mexico, which will be teaching a dance program to students for a performance at 6 p.m. May 20 in Pueblo Auditorium.
• Unanimously approved several other policies, including those regarding staff conduct with students, employee use of district technology resources, student schedules, and board member compensation and expenses.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.