The board of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) will hold a special meeting that begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
The Sidney Gutierrez School budget for 2023-24 will be presented to the board. It totals nearly $2.76 million. The charter operation serves 196 students in grades K through 8.
The consent agenda includes the district’s end-of-year budget adjustment requests for the period ending June 30 and a transfer of one cent to the Striving Readers Fund so it wouldn’t have a negative balance.
An adjustment to the upcoming school year calendar is being proposed.
Board members will also consider a wide-ranging slate of policies, all on first reading.
Topics include student suspension-expulsion, transportation of students to offsite events, revisions to the school bus incident reporting document, and the bus safety program.
In the policy regarding administering medicine to students, new language is suggested about over-the-counter medications being brought to students. It would have to be in fully unopened packaging.
Two policies pertain to how the district should approach “do not resuscitate” orders.
One of these policies would simply add “guardian” so it reads “parent’s/guardian’s.” The district defers on this health matter to outside clinics, hospitals or to other medical facilities, and will provide care until the patient is transported elsewhere.
Members will also hold their regular meeting on Tuesday to conduct other matters, among those could choose Social Studies materials for use in classrooms starting in this upcoming school year.
Board voting in May about the books and related materials tied 2 to 2 due to the absence of a fifth board member so no materials were chosen at that point.