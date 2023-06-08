RISD textbook issues

The RISD board meets Friday morning, and then again on Tuesday, to discuss a lengthy list of issues including proposed new social studies textbooks. A vote on that issue deadlocked 2 to 2 during the May 9 meeting, though several residents expressed their preferences during the meeting including Anna Tew, seen here with the textbooks in question speaking to the board.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The board of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) will hold a special meeting that begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

The Sidney Gutierrez School budget for 2023-24 will be presented to the board. It totals nearly $2.76 million. The charter operation serves 196 students in grades K through 8.