All students in Roswell Independent School District will be offered free breakfast and lunch at school in the 2022-23 school year.
“We’ve been doing that with COVID for the past two years because they had waivers,” Kim Meeks, RISD director of student nutrition, said.
“I’m glad we get to keep doing that, especially in this economy,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision allows schools in low-income areas to provide free breakfasts and lunches. Prior to the pandemic, RISD’s elementary and middle schools qualified for the CEP while high school students had to apply for the free and reduced meal program. Meeks said she was able to include the high schools under the CEP this year.
In addition to all students getting free meals, it means less paperwork for her staff, Meeks said.
Meeks said for a school to qualify for the CEP, at least 40% of its students must qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits. Students don’t necessarily have to be a direct recipient of SNAP, however.
“If one child in a household qualifies for SNAP and is in that SNAP program, then any of the children living in that house, we can extend benefits to,” she said.
She gave as an example children who might be under the care of their grandparents. If just one of the grandchildren qualifies for SNAP benefits, then RISD can include all the children attending an RISD school under the grandparents’ care in its benefits.
“I was able to get our percentages high enough where I could include the high schools on that,” she said.
Meeks said that RISD will be reimbursed by the federal government for meal costs at $4.20 for each student receiving SNAP benefits and 35 cents for students who do not qualify. So a higher percentage of students receiving benefits — and who eat meals — provides a larger reimbursement to the district.
“The key to this also is we need maximum meals, so I need all the students to take trays for this to work,” she said.
The CEP will be in effect at all RISD schools for four years, Meeks said.
