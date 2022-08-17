The Roswell Independent School District will reimplement its extracurricular drug and alcohol testing program after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and to help drive home the importance of a substance-free lifestyle, brought a state presentation to high school and middle school students this week.
“The Life of an Athlete,” a presentation of the New Mexico Activities Association in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, was given to students in sports and other extracurricular activities at Roswell High School, Mountain View Middle School and Sierra Middle School on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the presentation is scheduled for Goddard High School, Berrendo Middle School and Mesa Middle School.
RISD Athletic Director Britt Cooper and Superintendent Brian Luck said prior to the RHS presentation Tuesday the district will resume randomly testing students in activities for drug use. The practice was suspended during the pandemic. Testing is expected to start in September, Cooper said.
“We’re trying to turn life back on and remind people there’s consequences for your actions and that it’s OK to make a better choice on things, and just really try to start promoting the good that is out there instead of just having to deal retroactivity with all the bad,” Luck said.
According to the 2022-23 RISD Athletic Handbook, a student who tests positive for drugs will be suspended from all extracurricular activities for 45 consecutive school days for a first violation. The suspension applies to practices as well as events.
A second violation results in a 90-day suspension from activities, which can be reduced to 45 days if the student completes a drug education program at the expense of the student or their parent or guardian. A third violation results in a 180-day suspension from activities and a required drug education program.
Any suspensions not completed before the end of a season or school year will be carried over to the following season or school year.
Cooper said students are generally quick to learn the lesson once they receive a suspension.
“This is my fifth year. We haven’t had anyone go to a second offense,” he said.
To emphasize making those good choices, the district brought the NMAA’s “The Life of an Athlete” presentation to the high schools and middle schools.
The presentations were made in cooperation with the Chaves County DWI Prevention Program. Prevention Specialist Diane Taylor said the purpose of bringing the program to RISD is to help develop well-rounded students in athletics and other activities. RHS Principal Pilar Carrasco said he hopes to work with Taylor to present programs for all students as well this year.
“It’s not only our athletes that go through this, it’s every single student, so we will expand it in the future to make sure that we’re sending an appropriate message for some student behaviors,” he said.
NMAA started the presentation in 2009, Chris Kedge, NMAA assistant director of sports, said. Kedge gave the presentation at each of the schools Tuesday. It touched not just on the negative effects of alcohol and drugs, but also good mental health and sportsmanship.
The program includes an online course, which Carrasco said would be required for all students in extracurricular activities to complete.
Information Kedge presented to the students included the residual effects of alcohol on the central nervous system, which can reduce an athlete’s overall performance.
“One night of drinking is worth 14 days of training,” he said.
“Up to 11% of your performance potential will be thrown out the door by drinking or getting high. I don’t think you guys are that good that you could give away 10, 20, 30% of how good you could be,” he said.
Drinking can lower a person’s levels of testosterone and human growth hormone, both of which are needed to grow muscle, he said.
Alcohol and drugs can have long-lasting effects, as well, and Kedge spoke of personal experiences. He said a former female student from when he was a teacher is serving a sentence of 50 years in prison for stabbing a man 56 times over drug money.
“I taught for 13 years, and 19 of my former students are dead, 18 of the 19 because of drugs or alcohol,” he said.
“It’s hard to break that cycle. You might have that cycle in your community, your family. Break that cycle,” he said.
Several student-athletes who spoke with the Roswell Daily Record after the presentation said the information had an effect on them.
“The biggest thing I got was definitely the way they explained how alcohol affects somebody,” Xai Carrasco, son of Principal Carrasco, said. He participates in football, basketball, track and golf.
“It definitely motivated me to stay more involved in school and be a more positive person to be around,” he said.
Xai said he knows students whose lives have been negatively affected by drinking and drugs, but he said he’s not been tempted to try any himself.
“I wouldn’t want to put myself through that,” he said.
Eli and Noah Lynn, whose father coaches the RHS football team, both also said they found the presentation to motivate them to make good choices. They also said they know students who have had their lives negatively affected by drugs and alcohol.
“Now that marijuana is legal, it’s been pretty popular around the school and there’s a lot of young kids getting in the scene,” Eli said.
Carrasco spoke after the presentation, emphasizing to the students their time in high school, even if they are freshman, is a limited resource.
Many of the students knew the penalty for a first drug offense when the principal asked.
“In 45 days from today, the football season will come, go and be over,” he said.
He asked the students to make good choices and reminded of them what can happen when they don’t, whether it’s alcohol, drugs or gun violence. In the last year, RHS saw five students killed as the result of shootings, Carrasco said.
“You set the tone. You are the heartbeat of what we do at Roswell High, so let’s make great choices,” Carrasco said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
