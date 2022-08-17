20220817 Life of an Athlete.jpg

Juno Ogle Photo

Chris Kedge, right, assistant director of sports for the New Mexico Activities Association, speaks to students in extracurricular activities as they watch his presentation about drugs and alcohol on a screen in the Roswell High School gym Tuesday morning.

 Juno Ogle

The Roswell Independent School District will reimplement its extracurricular drug and alcohol testing program after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and to help drive home the importance of a substance-free lifestyle, brought a state presentation to high school and middle school students this week.

“The Life of an Athlete,” a presentation of the New Mexico Activities Association in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, was given to students in sports and other extracurricular activities at Roswell High School, Mountain View Middle School and Sierra Middle School on Tuesday.