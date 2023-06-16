Members of the Roswell Independent School District board (RISD) heard about topics related to local public education that will be on the Nov. 7 Regular Local Election Ballot before approving an election resolution and proclamation during their meeting this week.
District staff also presented board members' correspondence from RISD Supt. Brian Luck notifying Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller about the two board seats for four-year terms that need to be filled through this election.
RISD Board President Hope Morales announced during the meeting that she won’t be seeking another term. And after the meeting, RISD Board member Hilda Sanchez said she will be running again. Morales, District 2, and Sanchez, District 4, were elected to their first terms in 2019. Both defeated incumbent board members.
Morales said she had no personal agenda or political motive when she decided to try for a board seat, but she wanted to make a difference.
“My passion is education,” she said.
Morales was the first person in her family to earn a college degree.
“I’m an example of what’s possible for many of our students,” she said. “Education can break generational cycles of poverty and provide opportunities beyond circumstances.”
Morales pursued a career in education.
She also talked about some of the staff, board and district’s accomplishments in recent years. These include such things as using the strategic plan as a tool for improvements, developing systems of support for students and staff as well as not having “shied away” from using assessment data to drive decision-making.
Sanchez is a retired educator who worked at RISD campuses for more than 30 years. After retiring, she went back to teaching as a substitute.
She taught for more than 20 years before becoming principal at Sunset Elementary School. She was also responsible for the bilingual department as the district’s bilingual teacher mentor and taught middle school students English as a Second Language before retirement.
In an interview with the Roswell Daily Record during her 2019 campaign, Sanchez emphasized the importance of asking tough questions about things “that teachers and parents would want to know.”
She wanted to ensure the board held the district and superintendent accountable. Pursuing the board seat was also a way to expand her efforts to help students prepare for success in their educations and careers.
Residents interested in running for the board are required to provide decorations of candidacy and sworn statements of intent to the Chaves County Clerk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023.
Ballot questions
There are two ballot questions that will be presented to qualified electors on Nov. 7:
General Obligation Bonds: This asks voters whether to authorize the RISD board to issue up to $18 million in general obligation bonds for improvements to school buildings and grounds, to purchase computer hardware and software for students to use in the public schools, and to provide “matching funds for capital outlay projects funded pursuant to the Public School Capital Outlay Act.”
Property tax: Asked here is whether the RISD shall continue to collect a property tax of $2 per each $1,000 of net taxable value for property within the district. These properties include “residential, non-residential and oil and gas” during the years 2025 through 2030.
This money will be used for such needs as constructing, improving and equipping public school buildings; leasing buildings or other real property that could lead to their eventual purchase; purchasing or improving school grounds; project administration; making a wide range of education improvements — excluding employees’ salaries.
The last day to register to vote in this election is Oct. 10. Same-day registration will be made available at Early Voting and Election Day locations.