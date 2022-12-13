After a year spent creating the document, board members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) will review the district's Strategic Plan for 2022-27 this week.
The RISD board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district's Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
The draft document has been reviewed by groups that included board members, different groups of staff within the district and community members.
The district's mission statement will become: “Empower every learner to excel and be successful contributors to the local and global community by providing a unique, rewarding, and culturally relevant education for all students.”
There are seven overall goals in the document. Among them are to “Develop a strong foundation for early learners to support long-term student success and academic excellence,” “Improve school graduation rates to meet top 10% in New Mexico to ensure more students are prepared to be successful in college or quality careers,” and “Ensure a safe, productive work and learning environment.”
Ways to achieve each goal are listed along with recent data driving the creation of a goal and district resources to help the district pursue that objective.
The board will also see four drafts of the RISD calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Two of the versions, Numbers 1 and 2, have classes starting on Aug. 7, 2023 while Numbers 3 and 4 do so on Aug. 8, 2023. This is based on whether new teacher orientation days begin on July 31 or Aug. 1, for example.
Action items include second readings of the medical cannabis for schools and staff nepotism policies.
The medical cannabis policies were originally scheduled for second reading in November, but were removed from that meeting agenda for further review. They include specifying what forms of it can be in schools, with stress on ensuring the medication is tightly controlled by medical staff so it doesn't get into the hands of anyone other than the youth to whom it's prescribed.
Policies pertaining to preventing opioid overdose were approved in November.
The nepotism policy is to ensure staff members with close relatives also working for the RISD won't be in positions to be able to do such things as supervise, hire, fire, discipline, promote, assign or evaluate work performance of their relatives.
There will be an executive session to discuss RISD Supt. Brian Luck's professional contract. Board members could possibly follow up that session with a public vote on the contract.
Luck was the principal of Goddard High School before he was chosen to become the district's superintendent in May 2021. His current contract ends June, 30, 2023.
