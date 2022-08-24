Runoff from the Pecos River has flooded some streets east of Dexter.
Rachelle Bateman, Hagerman police chief, said rising waters Wednesday morning on Joyce Road trapped at least one woman and two children on top of their vehicle. Personnel from Dexter Fire and Rescue, with assistance from East Grand Plains and Roswell fire departments, rescued them.
On his Facebook page, Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, stated at 8:30 a.m. that spillover from the Pecos River crossed Shawnee Road and began flowing into a nearby fish hatchery.
According to Powell's post, a portion of Wichita Road, from Shawnee Road to north of a bridge over the Pecos, is underwater.
The area around Roswell has had to deal with water from the swelling Pecos River washing over its banks.
Nearby Hagerman and Lake Arthur are expected to see spillover from the Pecos. However, as of 9 a.m., Bateman said there had been no reports of flooding.
“It's rising a little bit, but not exactly here yet. But it's coming,” she said.
Rain from the weekend has caused water from the Pecos River to wash over its banks.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area, forecasting that the river is expected to exceed flood stage after midnight tonight and crest at 26.2 feet sometime Thursday morning.