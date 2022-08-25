Local officials coped for another day with slowly rising waters from the Pecos River.
First responders were dispatched to an area east of Dexter near the river to deal with some of the impacts of high water levels.
Hagerman Police Chief Rachelle Bateman said Dexter Fire and Rescue, along with personnel from the East Grand Plains and Roswell fire departments, had to rescue a woman and two children on Dexter Road forced by the rising waters to the roof of a vehicle.
Bateman added that later in the day, police had to rescue a group of teenagers who got a truck stuck on the waterlogged Wichita Road.
She said the conditions of the streets varied.
“There are certain places that are passable, yeah, you better not go there because it is not passable,” Bateman said.
Shawnee Road and much of Wichita Road were mostly underwater and several other streets near the river were closed.
Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell said water had reached a fish hatchery there. No word on what if any damage was sustained.
Further north, near U.S. 380 near Bottomless Lakes Park, River Road remained closed due to the flooding from the river.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas advised late Wednesday that the water had receded some.
“The water has gone down a little bit, but it is still standing,” Yslas said.
“It looks like maybe it has gone down by a foot in some areas, maybe more than that, a little more, but the ground can only absorb so much.”
Some residents in the area have been evacuated in recent days because of the water that has flooded River Road and the low lying plains around the Pecos. And Yslas said the influx of water has forced rattlesnakes out of their underground dens, presenting an additional danger to people and animals.
Further south in Hagerman and Lake Arthur, Bateman said signs of building water within the river were notable. At 4 p.m. she said the River had reached 11 feet, well short of the record-breaking 23 feet that had been forecast for late Wednesday.
A revised report from the National Weather Service changed that timeline, with the Pecos not expected to rise above flood stage until just after midnight Thursday, with it then eventually cresting at 26.2 feet.
That would be well above the current record of 21.9 feet set in 1941.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
