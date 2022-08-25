River overflow

Alex Ross Photo 

An area along U.S. 380 east of Roswell, Monday, submerged in water. Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Wednesday the water levels have fallen in some areas by as much as a foot but remain high.

Local officials coped for another day with slowly rising waters from the Pecos River.

First responders were dispatched to an area east of Dexter near the river to deal with some of the impacts of high water levels.