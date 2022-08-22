County officials say a stretch of road east of Roswell has been closed after the Pecos River overflowed leading to heavy flooding.
Angelo Gurule, road tech supervisor with the Chaves County Road Department, said River Road along East U.S. 380, heading to Bottomless Lakes Park, was closed after water from the Pecos River rose above its banks.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas estimated spillover from the river is anywhere between one and four feet. He added that deputies are out in the area, wading through knee-deep and in some instances waist-deep water to provide assistance.
“They do have some motorists out there that are stranded. They have some houses that are down and underwater in that area,” he said.