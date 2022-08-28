As he travels across New Mexico, Mark Ronchetti says he feels people are frustrated with how the state is being run.
In particular, he said, they feel their government is disconnected from the taxpayers who fund it.
“You get up each morning in the state of New Mexico and the state takes in, takes in, takes in and they answer to nobody,” Ronchetti said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
The 48-year-old former television meteorologist and Republican who resides in Albuquerque is seeking to harness that populist energy to become the state's next governor.
He is taking on current Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Libertarian challenger Karen Bedonie in November.
In 2020, Ronchetti made his foray into the world of politics as the Republican nominee in an open race for the U.S. Senate. Ronchetti went on to lose that race to Democrat Ben Ray Lujan by six points. But Ronchetti believes this year is different.
“There is definitely more of a mood for change,” he said.
Polls show Lujan-Grisham leading Ronchetti by between three and four points, well within the margin of error.
Republicans nationally have begun to pour money into the race. Will Reinert, regional press secretary with the Republican Governors Association, says groups associated with his organization, which aims to get Republicans elected to governorships across the country, have already poured $1.5 million into the race.
Much of that money goes to TV ads that seek to debunk what they say are lies about Ronchetti's record pushed by Lujan Grisham's allies.
"Mark Ronchetti recognizes, like so many other local parents, that this election may be the last opportunity to turn New Mexico around and ensure a positive future for his children," Reinert said.
He added that Ronchetti's name recognition as a television meteorologist — and surprisingly close finish in the 2020 U.S. Senate race — make Ronchetti a strong candidate.
Ronchetti seeks to paint Lujan Grisham as a divisive figure more interested in enacting a left-leaning agenda than addressing the top issues facing New Mexicans.
“What she does is she will stand up and she will sign everything she can to grandstand," he said.
“I just think that when you look at where we are as a state, the most important issues we have are crime, education and the economy,” Ronchetti continued.
On the economy, New Mexico has at 4.5% the lowest unemployment rate in over a decade, but one higher than nearly every other state.
Earlier this year, the governor approved a bill cutting the state's Gross Receipts Tax by 0.25%, the first reduction of the tax in four decades.
But Ronchetti likens the reduction to an election year gimmick.
In an eight-point plan released by Ronchetti, he calls for reducing the state's Gross Receipts Tax annually by between 1/8 and half depending on available revenue. He also would require local governments who raise their GRTs to first get voter approval.
Beyond that, he proposes exempting individuals who make $10,000 or less, and married couples making $20,000 or less who file taxes jointly, from having to pay any income tax.
Rates for those making more would also fall. However, individuals making $210,000 or more and married couples making $315,000 or more would stay at 5.9%, the state's top tax rate.
Another plank of his plan would provide a check to every New Mexican of $100 for every $1 billion the state brings in in oil and gas revenue.
Ronchetti insists all of the proposals would be paid for using surplus revenue and not require any budget cuts or tax hikes. He insists the plan will provide New Mexicans facing economic hardship with assistance in a way that helps the overall economy.
“When we put another $1,500 in your pocket, you're going to spend that money,” he said.
Democrats in the Legislature though have defended the GRT reduction they made as responsible, which would allow for sufficient state reserves and allow for additional investments in education and other services.
“Responsible budgeting is much more than making promises that cannot be paid, state leaders must take into account a clear picture of both anticipated revenues and anticipated budgetary needs,” Camille Ward, a spokesperson for New Mexico House Democrats, said when reached for comment.
Ronchetti has also sought to make crime a top issue.
“We have not taken crime seriously enough as far as the Legislature and this governor go,” he said.
Among the changes he says that he would seek are stiffer mandatory penalties for those who use a gun to commit a crime, as well as tougher sentences for those who commit lower level crimes like shoplifting.
This past legislative session, Lujan Grisham called on lawmakers to pass a bill requiring individuals charged with certain crimes to remain in custody pending trial unless they can prove they are not a danger to the community. The bill did not pass.
Ronchetti said he also backs such legislation, but blames Lujan Grisham for not trying hard enough to get it passed.
Lujan Grisham's team rejects the characterization.
Delany Corcoran, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham's re-election campaign, in a response, pointed out that in the most recent legislative session, the governor signed legislation that toughens penalties for some crimes. She also delivered 17% raises for State Police and provided $100 million to improve local law enforcement recruitment and training.
She added that the governor will continue to urge the Legislature to approve a bill to keep those suspected of violent crime in custody up through trial and looks forward to signing it.
The Ronchetti campaign has also found itself embroiled in controversy over his stance on abortion.
Lujan Grisham portrays Ronchetti's stance on abortion as out of the mainstream.
Ronchetti has said he supports banning abortion after 15 weeks, with exceptions for victims of rape, incest or the life of the mother.
Democrats have pounced on statements reportedly made by Ronchetti to Steve Smothermon, an Albuquerque pastor, that he wanted to ban all abortions in the state but had to moderate his views in order to get elected.
Ronchetti told the Roswell Daily Record that he considers himself pro-life, but there is little chance that the state's Democratically-controlled Legislature would pass such a law.
Instead, he portrayed his stance as a move to find consensus on a divisive issue. Something he says governors should be doing more of.
