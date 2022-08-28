082822 Mark Ronchetti.jpg

Juno Ogle Photo

In this file photo, Mark Ronchetti, Republican candidate for governor of New Mexico, speaks at the June luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women in the Roswell Convention Center.

 Juno Ogle

As he travels across New Mexico, Mark Ronchetti says he feels people are frustrated with how the state is being run.

In particular, he said, they feel their government is disconnected from the taxpayers who fund it.