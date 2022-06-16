Promising he would create a citizens' bill of rights for New Mexico if elected governor, Republican Mark Ronchetti said it won’t happen without Republicans working to get out the vote.
Ronchetti won the June 7 primary race with 58% of the 117,406 Republican votes in the race against Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Gregory Zanetti and Ethel Maharg. He spoke at Wednesday’s luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center.
He will face Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Libertarian Karen Bedonie in November’s general election.
“What I will tell you above everything else right now is to be optimistic. Be optimistic about our chance to win this race because it is right there for us to win. But we cannot win without your help,” he said.
“You are the engine that drives this spark and you’re the engine that gets out the vote and the engine that gets people to support candidates,” he said.
The former television meteorologist said getting Republicans out to vote in the general election will be very important and cited the 28% of party members who voted in the primary.
“One thing we know about our opponents, they can turn the vote out. They absolutely have a system in place to turn the vote out in every single way, so we have to make sure that we do that same thing,” he said.
Addressing crime was a frequent topic during Ronchetti’s speech, including what he said would be his legislative priority, a citizens' bill of rights. Among its components, he said, would be eliminating “catch and release” criminal bond laws, returning qualified immunity to police, increasing penalties for crimes and extending prosecutorial reach across the state.
“We basically now live in a state that’s lawless," he said. "That’s where we are with this governor.”
Ronchetti said the state needs to enforce and toughen up current laws.
“We will charge you under federal statute when we possibly can, but we also have to expand our state prosecutorial reach. We don’t have prosecutors. We’re not prosecuting enough low-end crime like theft and burglary and breaking into cars,” he said.
The economy is the largest topic of concern Ronchetti said he’s hearing from New Mexicans now, and he criticized Lujan Grisham for trying to pass laws that he said would harm the oil and gas industry and New Mexico families.
The Clean Fuel Standard Act, which failed to pass the Legislature in both 2021 and 2022, would have required reductions in the carbon intensity of fuel and raised the cost to consumers by about 35 cents per gallon, he said.
Ronchetti said he would propose rebates for all New Mexicans based on oil and gas revenue.
“What we want to do, is for every billion dollars we bring in, we want to kick back $100 to each New Mexican,” he said.
As an example, he said if the state brings in $5 billion in oil and gas revenue, a family of four would receive $2,000 that year. He said if revenues went down, then the rebates would decrease or could even go away.
“Families getting crushed by inflation need help and the money isn’t the government’s,” he said.
“This money should be kicked back to the people. And when the people of this state realize how beneficial the most clean and efficient oil and gas industry in the world is to their homes directly, you know how much they’re going to support it,” he said.
He said he would also propose a large tax cut on small businesses, ease regulations to make it easier for people to start businesses and lower income tax for New Mexicans making less than $100,000.
On immigration, Ronchetti said he would temporarily call the National Guard to patrol the border with Mexico.
“But long term, we have to have a border enforcement force in the state of New Mexico. We have to do that. We have to go after the drug trade and the human trafficking trade,” he said.
He said he would start by training 150 officers through the Department of Public Safety and coordinate with similar patrols in Arizona and Texas.
On education, Ronchetti said more transparency of curriculum, more money spent in the classroom and return of local control of public schools are needed.
