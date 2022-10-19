The campaign of Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti on Monday unveiled a legislative proposal named after a Roswell woman who died in a 2021 fatal shooting.
In a four-page release, the campaign detailed the proposal, known as “Monique's Law.” The proposal is named after Dominique Gonzales, 34, of Roswell, who was shot to death by Christopher Beltran, less than a week after his release from prison.
“Monique's Law will be a huge step forward in preventing another tragedy like this from happening to another innocent victim,” Ronchetti said.
Ryan Sabel, a spokesperson for the Ronchetti campaign, said the law has the backing of Gonzales family.
“Mark traveled to Roswell with the Gonzales family and hear(d) from them directly about the case and Monique. The proposed law was crafted with their input and support,” Sabel said Tuesday in an email.
According to court records, Beltran allegedly shot Gonzales to death on the evening of June 26, 2021, when she opened the door of a 400 block of East Forest Street residence where she was staying. Beltran was arrested three days later.
This past September, he pled guilty to one count of second degree murder in Gonzales' death. Sentencing in that case is scheduled for December.
Weeks before he was released, court records state, he had called Gonzales from prison threatening to kill her.
“Monique's Law,” the press release states, would mandate all recent phone calls of inmates be reviewed by New Mexico Corrections Department staff using AI technology. Proof that such a review took place would have to be presented to the New Mexico Parole Board attesting that such a review took place.
Additionally, the law would require that calculations for good time an inmate earns while detained be audited and posted at least 30 days before an inmate is released, the release said.
Under the proposal, meetings of the parole board would have to be webcast.
Ronchetti has invoked the case, as an example of what he has said is catch and release mentality.
Beltran was released from prison in September 2020, where according to court records, he was serving a sentence on an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle charge.
Beltran was one of many inmates released at the time as part of a policy enacted by Lujan Grisham's administration and signed by the governor, meant to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the state's correctional facilities.
The order allows for the release of inmates who met certain conditions and had 30 days or less left to serve in their sentence. Beltran was released early on parole.
However, according to the corrections department he was sent back to prison on Oct. 6 for violating conditions of his parole.
Beltran's parole was officially revoked in January 2021, court records state. He was sent back to prison to serve two and a half years, with 442 days taken off that sentence for time served.
The department of corrections states, Beltran was released on June 22, 2021, after receiving 4 months and 29 days of good time off his sentence.
Camilia Hart, public relations manager for the corrections department, said the department had no choice but to release Beltran when they did.
“He was released on June 22, 2021, after completing the entirety of his sentence,” Hart said.
Ronchetti, along with Dianna Luce, the district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District and a Republican, prosecuted Beltran in multiple cases, including the auto theft charge and for the death of Gonzales, said the good time off Beltran received was improperly calculated.
They allege Beltran was in segregation while serving time after his parole violation, and under state statute, should have received far less good time off.
Luce said using those guidelines he should have remained in prison longer.
Hart denied such a miscalculation was made.
Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Democrats have responded by blaming Luce's office for failing to prosecute Beltran on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.
In a statement Tuesday, Delany Corcoran, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham's campaign, called the proposal by Ronchetti a distraction, and blamed Luce for failing to prosecute Beltran on a felon in possession of a firearm charge that was part of the reason for the revocation of his parole.
“This is just a distraction from the the real person who is at fault — the weak-on-guns Republican District Attorney who is the one who refused to prosecute Beltran for possessing a firearm, even though she could have put him away for 18 months as a felon in possession of a gun or recommended the case to the feds to put him away for multiple years,” she said.
Luce defends that her office's decision was based on the search and recovery of the firearm.
“As a prosecutor, we have a special ethical responsibility to not go forward on a case in which we believe constitutional rights were violated. Instead my office used the same act of possession of a firearm to have his probation revoked and maximum sentence imposed,” Luce said.
