Roswell Air Center site of security exercise

Many roads were blocked at the Roswell Air Center Wednesday afternoon during a drill involving area first responders and other agencies. This exercise was required by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell Air Center was the site of a security exercise on Wednesday afternoon.

This exercise began after a commercial air carrier departed from the airport at around 12:30 p.m. Waiting for the flight to leave was to minimize disruption to the public, according to airport staff.