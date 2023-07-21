Roswell Air Center site of security exercise

The Roswell Air Center was the site of a security exercise on Wednesday afternoon.
This exercise began after a commercial air carrier departed from the airport at around 12:30 p.m. Waiting for the flight to leave was to minimize disruption to the public, according to airport staff.
The purpose of this nearly two-hour exercise was to “refine security procedures and protocols,” an announcement about the exercise stated.
Vehicles rolled around the facility as participants responded to the events created for the exercise. Roads leading toward a section of the airport were blocked with barricades or emergency vehicles to keep the public away from the exercise.
Agencies involved include Roswell Police and Fire departments, Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies, New Mexico State Police, emergency management officials from the city and county, as well as a variety of airport personnel.
First responders and personnel from other agencies set up a command post near Roswell Fire Station No. 4, which is on airport grounds. The post could be seen from a highly traveled road at the airport, West Earl Cummings Loop. These pop-up planning sites for dealing with a variety of situations are set up well away from the events.
The drill is required by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as part of the airport’s 139 certification.
No additional information about the exercise was provided. This extra activity around the terminal and other areas of the air center was noticeable. Some people driving around the airport pulled over to ask people on the scene questions for which they couldn't provide answers other than the assurance that it was only a drill.
There will be a joint evaluation of the results of the drill, said Don Fisher, the airport’s security coordinator.
The city and the TSA recently reached an agreement concerning past security issues at the facility.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.