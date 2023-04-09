Roswell City Council Finance Committee

The Roswell City Council Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss ambulance service, the moldy pool and other pressing matters.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Members of the Roswell Finance Committee have recommended that negotiations begin between the city and American Medical Response (AMR) for ambulance services.

AMR announced that it didn’t want to renew its current contract for service. City officials asked AMR how much more money they wanted to continue providing ambulance service. Their response was jarring: $2.65 million a year. The contract ending June 30 was for $165,000 a year, according to previous reporting.