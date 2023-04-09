Members of the Roswell Finance Committee have recommended that negotiations begin between the city and American Medical Response (AMR) for ambulance services.
AMR announced that it didn’t want to renew its current contract for service. City officials asked AMR how much more money they wanted to continue providing ambulance service. Their response was jarring: $2.65 million a year. The contract ending June 30 was for $165,000 a year, according to previous reporting.
The amount might be AMR's subsequent bid amount for ambulance coverage in Roswell and Chaves County. The city handles the negotiations for both local governments.
“We’re looking at every option available to provide emergency medical services to the city and county,” said Roswell Fire Chief Matt Miller.
That might ultimately mean the city being the ambulance service provider itself.
Such a plan is “in the beginning stages,” Miller explained.
Creating an in-house ambulance service comparable to what the city has been receiving will “take years,” he also said.
Roswell issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) and received responses from three interested parties, one of which is AMR. The other two companies are Superior Ambulance Service and Air Interfacility Transport LLC, also doing business as AIT Ambulance.
A city evaluation committee gave AMR the top score among the three, the staff report noted.
Each potential contractor also provided the city with cost estimates to provide ambulance service, but the information won't be made public until an agreement is reached.
Aquatic Center
The estimate for removing mold that grew in the indoor pool area of the center is about $149,500.
The cost of a new emergency generator for use at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center has gone up by more than $30,000 to slightly more than $331,000.
The generator was budgeted at $550,000. The remaining money would be used to pay for other needs at the center. Mold remediation at the pool is a high priority because the city has shut down both pools until at least early June.
Before the mold problem was discovered, the money was going to be used to improve the shower areas next to the pools and paint the gym floor. The higher cost for the generator left a balance of just nearly $219,000 and only $70,000 for the remaining improvements.
Committee members approved both the generator purchase and the reallocation of the unused portion of the money budgeted.
Budget process beginning
City officials are looking at how potential unanticipated expenses might affect the budget currently being prepared for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Somewhat frustrated, Committee Chairman Robert Corn picked up some departmental budget reports and held them up in the air.
Finance Department staff provided a list of known — and potential — expenses that could affect next year's budget for committee members to review.
According to the staff report, widespread employee raises would result in an estimated $4.5 million cost increase in cost. Just under $507,000 would be needed to pay all city employees at least $15 an hour. There are 160 jobs that will be brought up to that minimal pay standard. Not all of them are full-time positions, but the specific number wasn't included in the staff report.
Unanticipated increases totaling nearly $11.75 million are also noted, though not all are likely to be payable during that budget cycle. Items included on the list are the $2.6 million for ambulance service made public by Chaves County, $2 million each for roof repair at the Rowell Air Center and to pay a settlement with the Transportation Security Administration over past security violations at the airport, according to the staff report.
This total is an estimated $16.76 million of potential increases that could arise within that upcoming budget cycle, or later.
Utility Department
Two items focused on whether committee members should recommend that city councilors allow credit checks and debt collection RFPs to be issued for parties seeking to provide such services to the Utility Department. The staff report states that from among nearly 18,000 utility accounts 9,840 accounts — more than half — are delinquent.
The credit checks would include a credit assessment and verification of the person’s identity. Committee member Barry Foster voted against the credit check idea, citing concerns about customer privacy.
Issuing an RFP for debt collection was unanimously approved. The amount of unpaid bills is nearly $847,000.
Roswell Museum
Committee members didn’t take action on an item to advance a project to repair and replace floors for $600,000 as well as add signage to the Roswell Museum and Arts Center for $120,000. The committee told museum representatives that they want to see the results of an RFP process for each project to determine costs.
