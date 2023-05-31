The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents approved three items related to the university's Roswell campus during a session conducted telephonically on Tuesday.
The aviation maintenance and the nursing instructional programs are both priorities because area demand for these types of workers remains high, said ENMU-Roswell President Dr. Shawn Powell.
Both are also on the Five-Year Capital Projects Proposed Plan list, which is for projects to be completed during the fiscal years 2024 through 2028.
The expansion to the Aviation Maintenance and Technology Lab and Hangar is a capital project proposed for the fiscal year 2025 and is slated for inclusion in the 2024 ENMU General Obligation Bond for $5.36 million. A local match of nearly $1.79 million would complete the total cost, estimated to total $7.15 million.
Already approved for funding during the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is the nursing department’s expansion project that’s currently estimated to cost $2.3 million. It’s a general fund project, but it could end up receiving more money from the state than the current $1 million allocation. The university’s original request from the state was for $1.5 million. There is hope that the state could increase its contribution, Powell said.
Part of the same cycle as the nursing education site expansion, which would take place in the area of the Health Education Building where that program is situated, is for campus walkway and parking lot improvements. It's to be funded for $1.8 million in general fund money. And there's also a project for installing sprinklers in three locations to be done with $2.2 million in 2024 General Obligation funds.
Regent Ray Birmingham suggested to Powell that community members be included in the planning process for these upcoming projects. It would help the university gain acceptance for these plans.
“I see people from all walks of life reviewing your plan,” Birmingham advised.
Roof repair at the Instructional Technology Center and restoration to exterior stucco, insulation and finishing are also planned for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The same 2024 General Obligation Bond would provide about $5.5 million for this purpose. A local match of $1.82 million would cover the estimated $7.29 million for the work.
Other capital projects that the Regents approved Tuesday as part of the Roswell campus’ Five-Year Capital Plan are Campus Signage in the fiscal year 2025-26: using a Severance Tax Bond; solar field installation to help conserve energy in the fiscal year 2026-27, with a 2026 General Obligation Bond; and campuswide upgrades of HVAC systems, fire panels, motion detection and access systems, also from a Severance Tax Bond.
None of these later projects have been assigned dollar amounts.
Powell told the Regents that the staff is currently refreshing the Facility Master Plan for the Roswell campus.
The Aviation expansion, as well as the roof and exterior repairs, were approved by the Regents as the 2024 General Obligation Bond proposals. Their approval was needed Tuesday for staff to meet the Thursday deadline for submission to the state’s Higher Education Department.
The Regents also voted in favor of naming ASA Architects of Roswell as the firm to work on the nursing expansion project. The company’s fee is based on 9.8% of the maximum allowable construction cost, which would be roughly $225,000.
