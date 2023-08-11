Roswell Correctional Center honors 17 men in prison who earned GED diploma with graduation ceremony

The Roswell Correctional Center in Hagerman recognized 17 incarcerated men who earned their GED certificate with a graduation ceremony in July.
“Getting their GED is something prisoners didn’t even think of doing before,” said Lana Maes, who has been working at the prison for 18 months. She wears a colorful lanyard around her neck, a gift she received over a decade ago for Mother’s Day.
“We give them the tools they need to be a productive member of society. It’s hard to put into words. We’re seeing lives changed.”
Last Wednesday, four correctional staff who work at the prison sat at a large table to discuss their efforts and the positive outcomes they see, including the dispensation of GED diplomas. According to Maes, who cites a statistic she received from a supervisor in Santa Fe, if a person in prison earns their GED, they have a 43% chance of not returning as an incarcerated individual.
“On their graduation day, we ask them, who did you do this for?” says Warden Chelsea White. “And one inmate said, ‘I’m actually the first person in my family who has obtained their GED.’” The man’s son attended the graduation ceremony. “His son was very emotional to see his dad graduate, and he told his dad that he was going to get his GED as well.”
Maes suggests that when formerly incarcerated men use their GED to get a job, crime rates go down, particularly theft and selling drugs. “That was a great day. When they see what they’re able to accomplish, it gives them hope.”
According to correctional staff at the facility, men in prison who pursue their GED surprise even themselves. Their self-esteem grows every day as they work toward the larger goal of graduation. “You see them wanting to come to class. They want to work with instructors and tutors. They’re taking the initiative to do it,” reports White.
“And you see the ripple effect.” When one incarcerated person reaches a goal, other incarcerated people realize they can as well. “They know it is something they can accomplish. It’s something obtainable.”
Christopher McDowell is an academic instructor who works with the incarcerated men on reading, language arts, math, science and social studies. “I feel like I’m making more of an impact here than I was in the public school.”
McDowell witnesses the men in prison learning more than subjects practiced on a test. The men at the prison learn life skills like “staying focused, developing a work ethic, holding yourself accountable, getting up in the morning and knowing you have responsibilities.”
Juan Muniz, a welding instructor, has been working at the correctional facility for close to 11 years. The men at the prison who pursue welding do over a thousand hours to get their industrial welding certificates.
Muniz has a community-minded approach. “The reason I work here is I think I can make a difference. I genuinely believe in rehabilitation. My goal is to make New Mexico a better place for everyone.”
A trade like welding can support the men who leave prison in being productive members of society. Welding provides a living wage, and the incarcerated men gain valuable work skills while they’re in prison. High on the list of what the men in prison learn is accountability.
The correctional facility offers parenting, anger management classes and health presentations on topics like diabetes, hepatitis and HIV. “Not only are we doing high school diplomas, we want to give them opportunities to be the best neighbor, citizen and productive member of society. We want to give them tools and skills,” says White. “We’re looking at giving them hope. We want them to hold themselves to a higher standard.”
The correctional staff’s efforts are significant on a personal and community level. “It changes you for the better,” McDowell declares. Maes nods her head. “For me, it’s a mission.”
In a follow-up phone call, Maes shares the significance of her lanyard, which she received over 10 years ago from a former student at Job Corps, who said to her, ‘I want you to know if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am.’
Maes wears the lanyard every day as a reminder of how one person can make a positive difference in someone’s life. “My purpose is to help. That’s what makes my job so great. You make a difference one person at a time.”
