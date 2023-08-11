Roswell Correctional Center honors 17 men in prison who earned GED diploma with graduation ceremony

Christopher McDowell, Warden Chelsea White, Lana Maes and Juan Muniz stand outside the Roswell Correctional Center in Hagerman. The group works to rehabilitate men incarcerated at the prison. "If we can make a difference, our work is worth it," says Maes.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

The Roswell Correctional Center in Hagerman recognized 17 incarcerated men who earned their GED certificate with a graduation ceremony in July.

“Getting their GED is something prisoners didn’t even think of doing before,” said Lana Maes, who has been working at the prison for 18 months. She wears a colorful lanyard around her neck, a gift she received over a decade ago for Mother’s Day.