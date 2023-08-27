Roswell couple married 70 years helps others take flight

Marilyn and Stanley Lair relish the cool air at night and the sounds of birds flying overhead to Bitter Lakes. “In the fall and spring, we have big flocks of birds going over,” Marilyn says, describing sandhill cranes. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22 and have lived in Roswell for 65 years.
In addition to welcoming people into their home for visits long and short, Marilyn, 87, and Stanley, 90, enjoy strolls in the evenings and listening to birds.
“We have a lot of friends between work and school,” Marilyn said on Thursday, where she sits next to Stanley, the two holding hands. Their home is open and airy with a table centered where the two like to spend time. “We work puzzles together,” Marilyn says. She leans into her husband. “We stay busy.”
Marilyn and Stanley have deep roots in the community. Mr. Lair was a coach at Roswell High School in the 1960s and later assistant principal at Goddard High School, where he retired in 1987. “We have always felt like family,” says Shirley Gill, whose brother Danny was coached by Stanley beginning in 1965. Stanley taught for a few years at Gateway Christian School. Marilyn served as school secretary at El Capitan Elementary School. They are members of Christ’s Church and helped to found Gateway Church.
Now, Stanley and Marilyn often entertain guests in their home — something they’ve always done. “We have people coming in and out,” Marilyn says.
Growing up, says their son Rick Lair, “A phrase my sister and I would use is ‘stray cats, stray dogs and stray people.’ That’s who ended up at our house.”
Kenneth Gray and Jim Lincoln lived with the Lairs when Rick was in high school. Gray and Lincoln were seniors and Rick was a freshman. The three boys all shared Rick’s room, outfitted with bunk beds for the new additions. “The three of us, we were happy as larks,” Gray says. “I will be eternally grateful for their love and friendship,” says Lincoln, remembering those days.
Marilyn would bake chocolate chip cookies to greet the boys after school. “They would smell the chocolate chip cookies and see the ice-cold milk and have looks of adoration on their faces,” Rick remembers. “Sitting in the kitchen with Mrs. Lair, I learned all kinds of things,” Gray says.
Gray describes Stanley as being a role model. “Coach Lair, he was my life.” He remembers Stanley sitting in the bleachers, watching Gray run track. “You could hear his voice echo from the stands.”
Gill also remembers Coach Lair’s investment in his athletes, saying, “Stan always fostered honesty and integrity. He and Marilyn had an open door for kids who needed support, kindness or even a place to stay.”
When Gray went to college, every so often a surprise would appear in the mail — Marilyn sent him the chocolate chip cookies he loved. “She’s like a mom,” he says. “She molded my life. I was blessed. They’ve been a gift in my life.
“More than just a coach or taking someone in, I felt love,” Gray says. “I’m tearing up right now.”
Marilyn and Stanley’s home was open to everyone. “Ours was a house of caring and affection, and people respond to that,” Rick says. They hosted robust gatherings at Thanksgiving dinners. “We never knew who was going to show up.” Over the years, the cast of characters included a lonely millionaire, widows, people who recently left prison and anyone else who was hungry or alone. “Mom cooked for all of them.”
Rick describes his mother as the kind of person who listens with interest to other people — if his mother is on the phone, he only overhears sounds of agreement and murmuring as she listens with care to the person talking on the other end. “I knew if we went to the store for a can of baking soda, we’d be there for 25 minutes,” he laughs. The openhearted, generous relationships Marilyn maintains are with every person, even strangers in the store. No one goes without a smile and a kind glance.
Stanley and Marilyn exude a clear love for each other and the life they’ve built. “Our main advice is we’ve had Christ in our lives,” Marilyn shares. “It helps get you through a lot of rough spots.” One of those rough spots was the death of their daughter. “We really miss her. We really have. She was a sweetie,” Marilyn says. “Renee,” Stanley says tenderly. “She was special,” Marilyn finishes.
Stanley, who has an advanced stage of cancer, rests his palm on Marilyn’s leg with affection. “It really has been a good marriage,” Marilyn says. The two laugh as Stanley recites jokes from a worn green notebook he carries in his pocket.
“When we go to restaurants, he tells people jokes. And then they tell him one,” Marilyn describes. Stanley collects the new jokes in his book, weathered now but still magical.
Stanley’s eyes tear up a bit as he reflects on the memories in their home. “It’s an easy house to have parties in,” Marilyn says. They often have a meal and host a Bible study. “It’s an easy home to have people in.”
The couple married in August 1953. From 1955-1957, Stanley served in the Army before going into teaching. His description of his time in the Army is short. “I just tried to survive.”
Marilyn points to two sculpted birds with long beaks resting on the coffee table. “You see those two birds? We had a workman at our house one time. He said, ‘You know what those birds make me think of? That one with her head up in the air is you, and that one with his head way down is Stanley. He’s henpecked.’”
Stan and Marilyn laugh. “The man was being funny. Every time I see the birds, I think of the man saying that. He just knew the bird was me after Stanley.”
For their 70th wedding anniversary, they hosted dear friends from Virginia. “We went to Popo’s for lunch.” Their day was cut short with a visit to the emergency room for cancer-related side effects. Still, they were together, and that's what matters in their marriage.
“We’ve just had a wonderful time,” Marilyn says. “We’ve had a lot of adventures.” The pair sit together and laugh as Stanley reads more jokes from his green notebook. “We’re fortunate.”
The laughter, the kindness, the meals with family and friends — all contribute to two lives well-lived, two birds and a happy nest.
