Roswell couple married 70 years helps others take flight

Marilyn and Stanley Lair laugh and hold hands in their home on Thursday, where they often celebrate and spend time with family and friends.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Marilyn and Stanley Lair relish the cool air at night and the sounds of birds flying overhead to Bitter Lakes. “In the fall and spring, we have big flocks of birds going over,” Marilyn says, describing sandhill cranes. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22 and have lived in Roswell for 65 years.

In addition to welcoming people into their home for visits long and short, Marilyn, 87, and Stanley, 90, enjoy strolls in the evenings and listening to birds.