The Roswell Daily Record will be taking part in the second International Film Festival on Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena (FICUFP) held in Victoria, Entre Ríos, Argentina, today through Sunday.
The event will feature the screening of UFO and paranormal-themed films from all over the world. Workshops will be held on filmmaking and investigating the unknown. The Commission for the Study of the UFO Phenomenon in the Argentine Republic will also unveil new documents regarding an Argentinian UFO case officially investigated in secret.
The festival stands as an imminent cultural and debate forum. In this new edition, its organizers seek to "make visible the true origin behind the representations in film and television about ufology and paranormal phenomena, which have been present throughout the history of humanity."
The Roswell Daily Record's Design Editor Toby Martinez will be speaking virtually at the event. Martinez' talk will be followed by a special donation by Barbara Beck, publisher of the Roswell Daily Record to the Museo del Ovni.
The Daily Record partnered with FICUFP to present a special selection of international films at this year’s Roswell Incident, which is held during the city’s UFO Festival in Roswell, N.M. July Fourth weekend.
For more information on the International Film Festival on Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena, see ficufp.com.ar.