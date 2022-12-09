Film fest

A scene from “Les Champs Magnétiques,” which will be screened during the International Film Festival on Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena.

 Submitted Photo

The Roswell Daily Record will be taking part in the second International Film Festival on Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena (FICUFP) held in Victoria, Entre Ríos, Argentina, today through Sunday.

The event will feature the screening of UFO and paranormal-themed films from all over the world. Workshops will be held on filmmaking and investigating the unknown. The Commission for the Study of the UFO Phenomenon in the Argentine Republic will also unveil new documents regarding an Argentinian UFO case officially investigated in secret.