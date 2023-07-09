Willis Hardwick

Hardwick 

A Monday evening crash in Roswell led to the arrest of a local motorist who police say fled the scene.

Willis Dwayne Hardwick, 61, of Roswell, faces one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; criminal damage to property over $1,000; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and failure to give immediate notice of accident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.