A Monday evening crash in Roswell led to the arrest of a local motorist who police say fled the scene.
Willis Dwayne Hardwick, 61, of Roswell, faces one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; criminal damage to property over $1,000; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and failure to give immediate notice of accident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Following a court appearance on Wednesday, Magistrate Judge James Mason ordered that Hardwick be released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial.
Mason also set conditions of release Hardwick must abide by, including that he remain at his residence between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless permitted by the court to do otherwise.
Electronic court records do not list the name of an attorney representing Hardwick who could comment on the case.
According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle Hardwick was driving had allegedly collided with a trailer attached to another vehicle at about 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Gallina Road and North Atkinson Street and fled before a deputy arrived. No injuries were reported in the crash.
While leaving the scene, court records indicate Hardwick caused $2,000 in damage to a fence on an adjacent property.
Later, Hardwick allegedly lost control of his vehicle, forcing him to come to a stop on the side of the street at the intersection of Capitan and Marrujo roads. When deputies encountered him, Hardwick was still in the vehicle and refused to get out.
Ultimately, court records indicate the deputy had to physically get Hardwick to release his hold on the steering wheel and extract him from the vehicle. Once he was out, Hardwick reportedly continued to fail to comply with orders issued by the deputy.
Once in custody, the deputy observed that Hardwick had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and emitted the strong smell of alcohol.
Eventually, sobriety tests were conducted on Hardwick, which according to the criminal complaint showed that his blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit. In statements to authorities, court records indicate Hardwick also admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving that night.
Court records indicate Hardwick was charged with driving under the influence in 2014. That year he pled no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation which he successfully completed.