The father of a Roswell girl accidentally shot to death by another child in August has been charged under a new gun safety law.
Philip Ray Jaramillo, 32, was arrested Wednesday at the home of a family member in north Roswell on charges of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, resulting in great bodily harm or death and tampering with evidence, the Roswell Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers set bond for Jaramillo at $10,000 cash or surety.
No attorney representing Jaramillo was listed in court records who could be reached for comment before press time Thursday.
The charges against Jaramillo stem from an Aug. 20 incident at his 3000 block of West Eighth Street home where, according to court records, Jaramillo's 10-year-old daughter Catalina was accidentally shot. She was later taken to a hospital by medical professionals, where police say she died the next day.
Per the criminal complaint, police later determined Catalina was sleeping on a bed in her parents' bedroom when she was shot. According to police, her 8-year-old brother and a 12-year-old boy were also in the room at the time, playing with some guns they found, and which they believed were not loaded. Reportedly, one of the guns the boys were playing with then accidentally discharged, hitting Catalina.
An investigation by police remains underway into the actions of the boys to determine who fired the fatal shot.
Jaramillo, the complaint says, was in the backyard with friends when the shooting happened.
Upon learning his daughter was shot, police say Jaramillo took three guns from the bedroom, including one that one of the children had been playing with, and put them under a seat in an RV parked in the backyard.
On Thursday, District Attorney Dianne Luce confirmed Jaramillo is the first person in Chaves County that her office has charged with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor. The crime was established earlier this year in New Mexico under a bill passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
House Bill 9, also known as the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act, makes it a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison, for a person to store a firearm in a way that “negligently disregards a minor's ability to access the firearm” and that firearm is then used “in a way that causes great bodily harm to or death of the minor or another person.”
The law was named after Bennie Hargrove, a 13-year-old student shot to death by another student at an Albuquerque middle school. The student who shot Hargrove obtained the gun from home, where it was improperly stored.