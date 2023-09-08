Philip Ray Jaramillo

Jaramillo

The father of a Roswell girl accidentally shot to death by another child in August has been charged under a new gun safety law.

Philip Ray Jaramillo, 32, was arrested Wednesday at the home of a family member in north Roswell on charges of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, resulting in great bodily harm or death and tampering with evidence, the Roswell Police Department said in a press release Thursday.