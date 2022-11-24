The holiday season has officially arrived and people will be cooking, bringing out space heaters or looking forward to using their fireplaces during family get-togethers. The National Fire Protection Association reports that heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths. Stationary or portable space heaters were involved in 81% of these fatalities. The Roswell Fire Department is offering advice about how to safely keep comfortable and safe.
One of the most important things to remember is that "all heat-producing appliances should never be left attended," said Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Casey.
It's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions, not to use power strips or extension cords to supply power to them. Also keep them away from combustibles, such as wood, paper, rubber, plastics and cellulose when using space heaters. If a space heater is too close to virtually anything in the home, that material “could become a combustible,” Casey warned.
The 2021 edition of the International Fire Code allows use of unvented oil-fueled heating units indoors in single- or two-family dwellings as long as such devices are designed for indoor use. Electric space heaters are allowed in a variety of dwellings, though there are exceptions.
For most space heaters, that distance should be at least three feet.
Kerosene space heaters, for example, need to be placed at least five feet away from main hallways and shouldn't be used in kitchens, bathrooms, restrooms or bedrooms and are more suited to more spacious rooms without cooking units, Casey pointed out.
A certified specialist in heater and air conditioning units should clean and inspect both each year. People with heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, HVACs, should also have this cleaning and inspection done annually, Casey said. He also advises that filters in these appliances need to be changed as directed because not doing so “could cause a fire.”
Even though the areas that contain HVACs often look like closets and can have some additional space, these areas shouldn't be used to store anything else. This is because those stored items could catch fire sitting next to heaters and air conditioners “at any time of the year,” Casey said.
An oven is made for preparing food and isn't a good substitute for a heating device. Leaving open the door of an oven is unsafe. “Someone, especially a child, could lean on it and have it fall on them,” Casey cautioned. A gas oven with the door swung open to spread the heat around a room or dwelling allows carbon monoxide to build up. And an electric oven “gets very hot,” Casey said. Another thing to remember is that whether you're preparing food in the oven or on top of the stove that the food shouldn't be left attended.
Avoid some heater alternatives
Casey also advises that heating bulbs can be dangerous because “they tend to catch on fire.” The same goes for heat lamps. It's not just because they aren't the best way to provide heat. Pets can knock them over and overall they “aren't good for extended use,” he said.
Before using a fireplace, make sure it has been properly cleaned after each use. Ashes removed from the fireplace should be stored in a metal container kept away from the residence. Longer-term maintenance is also important. This includes a thorough cleaning every season, which should include the flue and chimney system, Casey explained. Use a fireplace screen and make sure it fits properly so embers and other substances don't enter the room.
People with questions about fire safety and prevention are encouraged to call the Roswell Fire Marshal's Office at 575-624-6830.