The holiday season has officially arrived and people will be cooking, bringing out space heaters or looking forward to using their fireplaces during family get-togethers. The National Fire Protection Association reports that heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths. Stationary or portable space heaters were involved in 81% of these fatalities. The Roswell Fire Department is offering advice about how to safely keep comfortable and safe.

One of the most important things to remember is that "all heat-producing appliances should never be left attended," said Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Casey.