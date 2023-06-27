Happy and Go Lucky, two playful pups who are hoping to find their forever home, have a blue plastic pool to splash in. They have chew sticks and three different buckets to drink from, in case one or two of them spill. They are puppies, after all, and puppies like to play.
They have each other, “the reason they’re so happy all the time,” says Tom Blake, director and commissioned pastor at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
What they don’t have is a home. And sadly, their story isn’t unfamiliar in Roswell.
Three weeks ago, Happy and Go Lucky wandered up to the church. “They came up starving,” Blake says. One of the dogs seemed hurt, limping and lethargic. “I just put them back in our little yard at the church and started feeding them and they got very comfortable.”
Westminster has a wide-open yard with green grass and a sturdy fence, a couple of trees for shade. At first, the two dogs sneaked out through the storm drain, since corrected. “They were waiting on the other side of the fence like ‘How did I get out here?’” Blake laughs.
The two dogs waited to be let back into the yard rather than run off. “They just want a home.” Blake bends to rub Happy’s belly, damp from his romp in the pool. “These are going to be loyal animals, it looks like.”
Most of us who live in Roswell love and respect animals, whether we celebrate birdsong out on the golf course; enjoy the warm purr of our cat snuggled on our lap while we read; or wake up with a dog’s snout pressed under our chin, the morning wake-up that lets us know it’s time to start the day.
But Roswell has a significant number of stray, abandoned or mistreated pets, and we see too often a dog running down a side street or resting in the shade of a park’s tree, looking hungry and tired.
There are a few specific behaviors we can all do to reduce the number of neglected animals in Roswell.
Most importantly, we can create a safe and secure living space for the animals we choose as pets. We can also get our pets microchipped. According to Animal Services, if they find a dog out on the loose, they can read the chip and contact the owner for a safe return.
We should also spay and neuter our pets. The Humane Society offers a $100 voucher for the procedure for qualifying families to have the surgery performed at a local veterinary clinic. According to Cielo Grande Veterinary Center, costs for the procedure depend on weight and range from $200-$300.
We can also support our local veterinarians who often treat and try to re-home injured or abandoned animals. Buying your heartworm and tick medication or any other pet supplies you may need directly from your vet instead of going online sustains the hard work of our local clinics.
Finally, if you’re looking for a pet, search first at the Humane Society or other local rescue organizations. A lot of pets need a happy, loving environment and you may just find your new best friend at the animal shelter.
As for Happy and Go Lucky, they are still wishing for a good home. “They are very people-oriented,” Blake says. One requirement for whoever adopts them is an appointment in place for spay. “Owner responsibility is what we’re trying to encourage.” If you are interested in meeting the dogs and splashing with them in their pool, you can contact Blake at 575-622-2801.
Happy and Go Lucky have the perfect names for their personality. They have infectious joy and bright, shining eyes. Happy is brown with white spots and Go Lucky is black with white spots. Both appear to be mixes and likely will be medium-sized when adults.
Big changes start with one person. One by one, we can change the community. We can take care of the animals who trust us. And waking up with two snouts pressed under your chin is double the fun.
