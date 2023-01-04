* Update (12:30 p.m) - Classes at Roswell High School were canceled today at noon after the school was placed on lockdown as the result of a student being found on school grounds with a gun.
RISD Superintendent Brian Luck told the Roswell Daily Record robo calls were made to parents announcing that students would be released at noon and offered free meals to any student who wanted one.
"Our lockdown has been lifted and our kids are going home with their folks," Luck said.
He explained the decision to dismiss students for the day was made not out of fear of additional threats, but because after the events of the day it was in the interests of the mental well-being of students. Classes will return to their normal schedule tomorrow.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the student who had the gun, as of late this morning, was in the custody of the Roswell Police Department's school resource officer.
School staff learned from someone who was in a text message conversation with the student about the gun. Yslas said the person then notified staff.
No word on why the student was in possession of the gun. Yslas added authorities are continuing to check the school grounds for other possible weapons, though none have yet been found.
Roswell High was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was found on the campus with a handgun.
A post on the RISD Facebook page confirmed the lockdown, stating a student “was found with a weapon in his possession” and that because of the prompt action of school staff no one was injured or in danger.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said deputies and the Roswell Police Department received a call at 9:18 a.m. about a student found with a gun on the campus. He did not say what led to the discovery and why the student is believed to have had the gun.
“At that time (school officials) they locked the school down, removed that student, secured the weapon,” he said.
Yslas added that as of 10:30 a.m, officers were still searching the campus room-to-room in the building along with RISD staff to ensure there are no other weapons.