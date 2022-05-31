The “Coyote Nation” came out in large numbers Saturday night for the 2022 Roswell High School commencement ceremony at the Wool Bowl, where 248 graduates were recognized for persevering through personal and social difficulties to reach their goals.
In the often-emotional addresses, some that included both English and Spanish remarks, student speakers talked about the major issues that affected them during their years at the school such as the loss of fellow classmates or loved ones due to violence, crime and intoxicated driving or COVID-19; the difficulties living through pandemic quarantines and remote learning; and nationwide problems with mass shootings and the contentious political divides over issues such as gun control and abortion access.
Principal Pilar Carrasco remarked on the strength of the class, represented in part by the fact that the class ended up graduating more students than had originally enrolled as part of the Class of 2022. He also noted the state championships that were won or reached by students, including seniors, and inaugural events launched, including a powder puff football game and a Senior Walk, where soon-to-be graduates visited elementary and middle schools.
“I want you guys to remember the motto of all Coyotes who have come before you: 'Coyotes never quit. Coyotes never give up,'” he said. “You are the class of perseverance. You pushed through the most difficult times and you came out the other side better.”
The ceremony gave special recognition to several graduates. Seven were recognized for signing with the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines, with another three whose commitments with the Marines are pending. Thirteen have received veterinary college certificates, and four have earned automotive technology certificates. Alan Meraz and Andrea Flores received the New Mexico Biliteracy Seal, and Meraz and Breanna Sanchez earned the Advanced Placement Cap Stone diploma.
In addition, the Principal's Award for demonstrating character and integrity under difficult circumstances and for building a relationship with the principal went to football player Richard Arreola.
Valedictorian Meraz thanked his teachers, family and friends; asked for a moment of silence to remember people lost to COVID-19 and for classmates who had died or left the school; and encouraged his classmates to reach for their goals, no matter the challenges or opposition.
“There will always be obstacles, even some that you cannot control such as the pandemic,” he said. “And people along the way will always doubt you and your capabilities. It is all up to ourselves. Will we back down and prove them right, or go through and accomplish our goals? Once we accomplish our goals, all the sudden they always believed in you and are happy for you, and that's just how people are. But only you can make this happen.”
Salutatorian Karen Jazmin Avila thanked her family for their achievements and support and said that she was proud of her classmates for coping with historic events such as recent U.S. presidential elections, the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Black Lives Matter movement and racial strife, and the pandemic.
