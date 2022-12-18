Students in Roswell High School’s Culinary Arts Program this past semester found new ways to gauge their skills.
One of the ways was by operating the Coyote Cafe food truck on campus twice a week, where school staff can buy a variety of breakfast and lunch items.
The culinary students also demonstrated what they could do at the Dia De Los Muertos event at Mesa Middle School, said Jordan Valverde, who has been in charge of the school’s program for the past six years.
Another opportunity to shine arose when the program was part of a discussion Tuesday during the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board meeting.
The RISD board Tuesday heard from RHS staff about a 90-day improvement plan. These presentations to the board by representatives of various campuses focus on bettering programs and student outcomes, often both.
RHS listed an improvement goal of increasing the graduation rate by 10% during this school year, with forms of student-centered support to help youth stay in school and learn things they find relevant.
One way is providing a college-career readiness curriculum. Information about RHS’ Career and Technical Education (CTE), specifically the culinary program, was presented by Valverde and student Analiese Casey.
The program allows students to learn hands-on how to make good things to eat, of course. They also make a plan and carry out that plan successfully.
This comes from creating a menu, preparing foods, assigning tasks and buying supplies and equipment. Working within a team, communicating with others and mathematics — including keeping to a budget — are other important things learned by students in this program.
The Roswell Sertoma Club has donated $1,000 to the program to help pay for supplies and equipment, which adds to proceeds that come from the operation of the Coyote Cafe food truck and other resources, particularly other donations from the community.
The culinary students “love to go to school because they’ve found something they love,” Valverde told board members. “They’re learning and they’re working.”
Casey explained that she loved being around her grandmother in the kitchen when she was young. When she found out RHS offered culinary training, it “made me really happy,” she explained.
Culinary students are required to complete an internship with a local restaurant or business during their senior year and all of the students are required to pass the ServSafe exam so they are certified food handlers, Valverde also stressed.
When the discussion about the program concluded, students picked up trays containing small white boxes. Each district official received one of these boxes, which contained samples of tasty-looking baked goods.
The sweets were carefully and lovingly decorated to ensure each recipient knew where the goodies came from — Roswell High School’s Culinary Arts program.
The school’s colors are crimson red, white and black. Visible through the window of one of the boxes was a large cookie in the shape of the letter “R” (for RHS). It appeared to have been topped with red frosting and trimmed with white icing. Painted down the left side of the cookie was the name of the school’s mascot, “COYOTE.”
Also seen from this angle in the box was one side of a small (again, crimson) red velvet cupcake with a perfect swirl of chocolate frosting.
The administrator in possession of one of the dessert boxes graciously allowed their treat box to be photographed. Being no one’s fool, the administrator didn’t give permission to touch the box, however.
Valverde said later that her students are likely to be operating the food truck at Varsity Baseball home games this spring. The students only provide food to staff on campus during school hours. Federal rules don’t allow the students in the program to serve other students food when school is in session.
The culinary program has been transitioning over the past three years into a wider CTE offering of Culinary and Restaurant Management, Valverde explained.
Work continues to provide culinary students at RHS with opportunities to take dual-credit courses at Eastern New Mexico University and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, she added.
This was also the first time board members heard 90-day plans from both RHS and Goddard High School (GHS) during the same board meeting.
It was suggested that more and better guidance from both GHS and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell would allow students not to miss out on courses they need and want.
This stems from concerns expressed by GHS representatives is that students taking dual-credit courses at Eastern can have trouble sometimes getting the classes they need to most effectively benefit from it. GHS also seeks to increase its graduation rate by 10%.
Other examples of CTE at one or both of the high schools include informatics, which is considered studying the science of information, as well as aerospace engineering, automotive technology, animal systems and mass communications.
There are about a dozen areas of CTE study. Each comes with relevant curriculum plans to ensure students receive a well-rounded education.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext 308. or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
