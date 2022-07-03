When UFO policy and data researchers use terms such as “aerial phenomena” and “advanced aerial threats,” they do so because they think the highest levels of government officials need to be at the table for discussions, said retired British Ministry of Defense official Nick Pope.
Using the term UFO often didn't get senior officials' serious interest, he said on Saturday morning while giving his “UFOs: From Fringe to Mainstream” talk at the Roswell Convention Center.
“The reason we used UAP was not to influence or change public opinion, but it was to jettison the pop-culture baggage the term UFO had and to reframe the debate, not with the public, but the internal debate about the phenomena.”
Pope headed the Ministry of Defense's UFO program from 1991 to 1994 and spent 21 years in public service with the United Kingdom. Now living in the United States, he is well-known to people interested in UFOs and UAPs as an author, frequent TV news interview subject and consultant on UFO-related informational, educational and entertainment projects.
Pope is one of seven speakers participating in the 2022 Roswell Incident events. The Roswell Incident is part of the citywide 2022 UFO Festival running from Friday to Sunday.
Pope said he doesn't take the credit for coining the term UAPs, but thinks he “played a key role in getting that term into the U.S. system.”
The point of the term, Pope said, is that now presidents, members of congress and high-ranking U.S. government officials — as well as officials in Russia and China — understand that they cannot sweep the topic under the rug, hide it from the public or keep quiet about the many sightings that point to objects or forces with characteristics not known in modern aircraft.
The widespread change in government and public opinion came largely after two articles published in 2017 by the New York Times, one about the existence of the Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program (AATIP) funded by the government — which many elected officials and bureaucrats did not know about — and the other about U.S. Navy fighter pilots who went public about having observed and recorded video of objects that maneuvered in ways not thought possible by objects in flight.
Whatever term is used, though, Pope said, you can be sure that senior officials are considering the possibility of extraterrestrials. To him, proof of that can be seen by the papers produced by a contractor to AATIP. The 38 study topics covered included wormholes, warp drives, invisibility and star gates, not advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence systems or hypersonics.
“How many of those 38 papers were about Russia or China or Iran or North Korea?” he asked. “Precisely zero.”
He added, “The absolute giveaway is that one of the 38 papers was about statistical Drake equation, the only purpose of which is to estimate the number of communicable civilizations in the Milky Way galaxy.”
As far as the information he was privy to, Pope said he is bound by the British Official Secrets Act for life and can discuss only the information that the U.K. government declassifies.
“I don't want to mislead you on this. There isn't a smoking gun that says, 'We know this is extraterrestrial.' There are plenty of documents where a lot of us say, 'It might well be.' But we didn't quite get the smoking gun. If they have the smoking gun, I guess it is right here in Roswell. And, if there is a smoking gun, they didn't tell us Brits.”
