The city of Roswell's water, sewer and sanitation rates will change as of today.
The sanitation service increase is 14.6%. Water and sewer rates vary, based on customers' use, as well as the size of their meters, and will result in a combined increase of 4.1%.
An announcement from the city explained that these service fees were created by city ordinances in the past, specifically the sanitation ordinance approved by city councilors in 2020 and the water and sewer ordinance passed by the councilors in 2013.
Changes in these fees have been based on the consumer price index associated with the various utility costs and would normally begin either in January or July of a given year.
However, there were no increases for water and sewer earlier this year. No rate raise for sanitation has been implemented since that ordinance went into effect more than two years ago.
These higher rates are what the city could have charged as of July, but will not be retroactive, the city's announcement also stated.