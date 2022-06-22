A Roswell man has been arrested and charged with 10 felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase through the city and portions of Chaves and Lea counties.
Joel Omar Contreras, 27, is accused of pointing a gun at a man who was filling up his pickup truck at a convenience store on South Sunset Avenue on Monday afternoon at about 4:20 p.m. and then demanding the man's keys.
Roswell Police Department officers and Chaves County Sheriff's Office deputies began looking for the stolen vehicle shortly after the incident was reported and were aided by a tracking device installed in the truck.
According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Roswell Police Department, the vehicle at times was driven at high speeds, on the wrong side of the road and through stop signs and stop lights through the streets of Roswell.
According to court documents, after the alleged vehicle theft, Contreras drove to Loveless Park on North Atkinson Avenue where he pointed his gun at three men in a truck with whom he spoke briefly. Shortly afterwards, he reportedly approached a 23-year-old woman who was leaving the park and demanded at gunpoint that she get in the truck with him.
According to court documents, the woman told police that Contreras took her phone from her when she attempted to call police and that he prevented her from jumping from the vehicle when she tried to get out.
Roswell police and sheriff's deputies continued to pursue the vehicle as it left Roswell and headed east on U.S. 380, with New Mexico State Police and Lea County sheriff's deputies joining a chase that reached almost 100 mph at times.
Court documents state that the woman told law enforcement that Contreras wanted to run the truck into law enforcement vehicles and that she had to grab the truck's steering wheel to prevent that. Police were shooting at the vehicle after the truck was seen trying to hit law enforcement, according to court documents.
As the truck neared the town of Tatum, which is about 70 miles from Roswell, at about 5:35 p.m., spike strips were deployed. With some or all of its tires deflated, the truck flipped on its side.
Contreras and the woman were treated at separate hospitals for their injuries, according to an RPD news release, and Contreras was arrested by New Mexico State Police.
The news release also indicated that no other person reported injuries due to the incident and that no other vehicles were struck.
Contreras was booked at about 5:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Chaves County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond at least until his arraignment.
He has been charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third-degree felonies; four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and one count of false imprisonment, fourth-degree felonies; armed robbery, a second-degree felony; and interference with communications, a misdemeanor.
