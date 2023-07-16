A local man has pled not guilty to charges filed against him in two cases, including one in which he allegedly threw a brick at police officers.
Hunter Spindle, chief deputy district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, has confirmed that Carlos Limon Garcia, 35, of Roswell, pled not guilty to nine charges in two criminal cases when he was arraigned Monday in Chaves County.
A trial in both cases is scheduled for the week of Nov. 21.
Joanne Angel, Limon Garcia's attorney, did not respond to an email requesting comment about her client's plea in either case.
Per a criminal complaint, in one case, Limon Garcia faces one count each of armed robbery, intimidation of a witness, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, assault upon a peace officer and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer.
The charges stemmed from a March 7 incident where Limon Garcia walked into a Domino's Pizza to use the restroom. At the time, he was reportedly wearing a hoodie, along with a green bandanna and sunglasses over his face.
Court records indicate that Limon Garcia reached into his pocket as if he had a gun, demanded that a store employee empty the cash register and the employee then handed Limon Garcia $63 in cash.
Before leaving, police say Limon Gacria threatened to return and kill the employee if the police were called. Court records indicate that Limon Garcia got rid of the hooded sweater, bandanna and sunglasses.
Police were later engaged in a foot pursuit with Limon Garcia, where he reportedly threw a brick at officers, which did not hit them.
Officers were eventually able to subdue Limon Garcia while he was trying to enter a house.
Limon Garcia on Monday also entered a not guilty plea to charges of aggravated shoplifting; shoplifting under $250; and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon in connection with a Feb. 25 episode at a West Second Street business.
Per court records in that case, Limon Garcia allegedly pulled a machete on a store employee after being spotted in the business attempting to take several items without paying for them, including a bottle of vodka.
When the employee was escorting Limon Garcia out of the store, the complaint says Limon Garcia pulled a large machete on the employee, telling him that he did not have to follow him so closely.
Before leaving, court records stated Limon Garcia threatened to come back to the store and “smack” the employee.
