A local man has pled not guilty to charges filed against him in two cases, including one in which he allegedly threw a brick at police officers.

Hunter Spindle, chief deputy district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, has confirmed that Carlos Limon Garcia, 35, of Roswell, pled not guilty to nine charges in two criminal cases when he was arraigned Monday in Chaves County.

