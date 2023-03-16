Crash route

The crash route went through the bushes and into the brick building at 910-A West Hobbs Street.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A high-speed pursuit ended Saturday when a suspected drug trafficker crashed a vehicle into the side of a building in a south Roswell Plaza.

Steven Montes, 39, was apprehended at about 5:47 p.m. after crashing into the south side of a brick building at 910-A West Hobbs Street. No one was hurt as a result of the crash, though records indicate when police took Montes into custody he had a gunshot wound to the left arm. Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said first aid was rendered, but investigators still don't know how the man was shot.