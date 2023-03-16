A high-speed pursuit ended Saturday when a suspected drug trafficker crashed a vehicle into the side of a building in a south Roswell Plaza.
Steven Montes, 39, was apprehended at about 5:47 p.m. after crashing into the south side of a brick building at 910-A West Hobbs Street. No one was hurt as a result of the crash, though records indicate when police took Montes into custody he had a gunshot wound to the left arm. Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said first aid was rendered, but investigators still don't know how the man was shot.
When searching the vehicle, court records indicate a pistol and large quantities of drugs were found. Montes is now charged with reckless driving; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading or obstructing a law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm; trafficking a controlled substance, heroin; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; distribution of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Though bond was set at $10,000 Monday, as of Wednesday morning jail population reports from the Chaves County Detention Center indicate Montes remains in custody.
Police encountered Montes Saturday as he was driving south on Kansas Avenue and failed to stop at the intersection at Kansas Avenue and Alameda Street. Once Montes neared Tilden Street, the officer attempted a stop on Montes, who slowed down but reportedly did not stop and turned east onto Deming Street.
According to police, after running a stop sign at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and McGaffey Street, the chase continued south on Washington Avenue before Montes slowed down and turned east onto another street. He again accelerated before turning north onto Union Avenue and nearly colliding with a black vehicle that was forced to stop.
Montes, per court records, shifted to the west side of the road and continued to pick up speed and, while traveling north, turned into the parking lot of Apex Cinema on West Hobbs. Having picked up so much speed, Montes then reportedly crashed into the side of a brick building.
Police then reportedly witnessed Montes climb out of the front passenger window of the vehicle and run east across the parking lot. He was eventually tackled by officers and detained.
When in custody, court records indicate that Montes allegedly admitted to being a felon, that he had a gun inside the vehicle he was driving and that he was on parole “for guns.” He added that he fled police due to having a suspended license.
Officers later searched the vehicle and found a pistol on the driver's side floorboard. Additionally, a combined total of 220 grams of heroin, 4.4 grams of methamphetamine were also discovered along with multiple bags of marijuana believed to be meant for distribution.
A digital scale, three cellphones, $460 in cash, packing materials and a pipe, as described in court documents, were also seized from the vehicle.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.