Aaron Tarbell

More than a dozen charges have been filed against a Roswell man for allegedly firing shots into a neighbor's house and at nearly a dozen police officers who responded to the call Friday night.

Aaron Tarbell, 29, reportedly fired an AK-47 rifle from inside his 500 block of South Missouri Avenue house three times, including twice at police officers after allegedly ingesting methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.