More than a dozen charges have been filed against a Roswell man for allegedly firing shots into a neighbor's house and at nearly a dozen police officers who responded to the call Friday night.
Aaron Tarbell, 29, reportedly fired an AK-47 rifle from inside his 500 block of South Missouri Avenue house three times, including twice at police officers after allegedly ingesting methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
The complaint did not say anyone was hurt. Tarbell is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, deadly weapon; along with two counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; and shooting at or from a dwelling or an occupied building.
Prosecutors have filed a motion in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court to hold Tarbell without bond.
No name of an attorney representing Tarbell is listed in electronic court records.
Police were dispatched to a 500 block of South Missouri Avenue house after learning one of its residents believed a neighbor was shooting at him.
When officers arrived, they discovered bullet holes on the north side of the residence, which led them to believe the rounds came from another house directly to the south.
Officers were inside the residence and speaking to the person who reported the shooting when another volley of shots was heard, with one round traveling through the window and into the house, prompting everyone in the house to get on the floor to seek cover.
“Officers called out shots fired and assisting units arrived with emergency lights and sirens activated,” the complaint states.
Additional police soon arrived, with at least eight officers standing outside in front of the targeted residence while calling over their loudspeaker for anyone inside the house the shots came from to come out.
A third round of shots were fired, with at least one shot seen coming out of the house's exterior wall. Police soon determined the shots came from the second floor of that house.
Calls for occupants in the house that the shots allegedly came from persisted, until Tarbell exited the residence. No one else was inside.
After searching the house, Tarbell told police he had snorted a line of meth earlier in the day but soon started to panic, fearing it was laced with fentanyl.
The complaint states Tarbell then ran outside and tried to talk to the neighbor whose home he later allegedly shot at before going back inside.
Court records say that Tarbell told police that he began seeing people in his room and worried they would jump out of his closet. He eventually grabbed his rifle when he began seeing and hearing people walk up the steps. Tarbell said he had asked the people to identify themselves, and when they did not, he shot at them, and then again opened fire after observing another group of people who would not reveal their identities.
Later, Tarbell told police he shot the rifle a third time after seeing blue light and a man accompanied by a mannequin walk up the stairs toward his room.
When they did not identify themselves as police officers at Tarbell's instructions, he said that he shot at them again.
Tarbell explained to the police that he did not come outside when the police were calling for him to exit because he did not hear any officers say his name.
